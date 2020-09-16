Kushner: Saudi among 6 States to Normalize Ties with ‘Israel’
In an interview with CNN, Kushner considered that the normalization deals between ‘Israel’ and a number of Arab states contributes to establishing a new Middle East, alleging that the people of the region have got fed up with wars.
During the ceremony held to sign the ‘Israel’-Bahrain and ‘Israel’-UAE normalization deals, Trump said on Tuesday that Saudi as well as a number of other countries will join the peace efforts an normalize ties with the Zionist entity at the suitable time.