0
Wednesday 16 September 2020 - 22:54

Kushner: Saudi among 6 States to Normalize Ties with ‘Israel’

Story Code : 886716
Kushner: Saudi among 6 States to Normalize Ties with ‘Israel’
In an interview with CNN, Kushner considered that the normalization deals between ‘Israel’ and a number of Arab states contributes to establishing a new Middle East, alleging that the people of the region have got fed up with wars.

During the ceremony held to sign the ‘Israel’-Bahrain and ‘Israel’-UAE normalization deals, Trump said on Tuesday that Saudi as well as a number of other countries will join the peace efforts an normalize ties with the Zionist entity at the suitable time.
Related Stories
Kushner Will ’Absolutely’ Send His Children to School Despite Covid-19 Risks
Islam Times - White House adviser and son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, said he will “absolutely” send his children back to ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen Ready to Counter Israeli Military Presence on Occupied Islands: Expert
Yemen Ready to Counter Israeli Military Presence on Occupied Islands: Expert
Trump Admits He Wanted to Assassinate Assad, Blames Ex-war Chief for Staying His Hand
Trump Admits He Wanted to Assassinate Assad, Blames Ex-war Chief for Staying His Hand
16 September 2020
‘Israeli’ Official Says Saudi Will ’Very Likely’ Join Normalization Deal
‘Israeli’ Official Says Saudi Will ’Very Likely’ Join Normalization Deal
16 September 2020
Iran Complains to UN over Trump’s Military Threat, Stresses Right to Self-Defense
Iran Complains to UN over Trump’s Military Threat, Stresses Right to Self-Defense
16 September 2020
Zarif: Trump in Desperate Need of Arab-Israel Normalization for His Reelection
Zarif: Trump in Desperate Need of Arab-Israel Normalization for His Reelection
15 September 2020
Afghan Talk Negotiators to Hold First Direct Session on Tuesday
Afghan Talk Negotiators to Hold First Direct Session on Tuesday
15 September 2020
Bahrain, Israel Defense Ministers Hold 1st Phone Call
Bahrain, Israel Defense Ministers Hold 1st Phone Call
15 September 2020
Palestinian Premier Urges Arab Countries to Boycott Signing Ceremony of Normalization Agreements
Palestinian Premier Urges Arab Countries to Boycott Signing Ceremony of Normalization Agreements
15 September 2020
Libya: Eastern-based Government Resigns amid Protests
Libya: Eastern-based Government Resigns amid Protests
14 September 2020
3 Military Servicemen Martyred, Terrorist Killed in Raid in North Lebanon
3 Military Servicemen Martyred, Terrorist Killed in Raid in North Lebanon
14 September 2020
Japan Ruling Party Elects Yoshihide Suga as PM Successor
Japan Ruling Party Elects Yoshihide Suga as PM Successor
14 September 2020
Top Cleric Decries Israel-Bahrain Deal, Calls to Resist
Top Cleric Decries Israel-Bahrain Deal, Calls to Resist
14 September 2020
Oman Welcomes Bahrain Decision to Normalize Ties with Zionist Entity
Oman Welcomes Bahrain Decision to Normalize Ties with Zionist Entity
13 September 2020