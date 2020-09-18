0
Friday 18 September 2020 - 10:55

Bahrainis Against Normalization: Sixth Straight Night of Protests Opposing Deal With ‘Israel’

Story Code : 886971
Bahrainis Against Normalization: Sixth Straight Night of Protests Opposing Deal With ‘Israel’
Defying trigger-ready security forces, the protesters took to the streets throughout the kingdom on Thursday night, Bahrain's Lualua TV satellite channel reported.

They carried signs that read, “Down with US and ‘Israel’” and “No to normalization with the occupying regime” as well as placards that condemned any facilitation of the ‘Israeli’ regime’s intervention in the Gulf region.

Others carried Palestinian flags, asserting that Manama’s stance towards Tel Aviv and the ongoing favorable coverage of the rapprochement by some media outlets did not serve to represent the Bahraini public’s opinion.

“The protesters say they stand by the Palestinian nation and are against all instances of treachery” targeting them such as acts of normalization with the occupying entity, the channel said.

Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates signed official agreements at the White House on Tuesday enabling full normalization of their relations with the Zionist entity. The deals had been announced by US President Donald Trump respectively earlier in September and last month.

During the event, Trump claimed “five or six” more Arab countries were poised to agree to follow suit.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iranian Army, IRGC Ready to Give Decisive Response to Any Threat
Iranian Army, IRGC Ready to Give Decisive Response to Any Threat
China Announces Military Drill Near Taiwan Strait Amid US Official’s Visit
China Announces Military Drill Near Taiwan Strait Amid US Official’s Visit
18 September 2020
Trump Eyes Executive Order to Punish Arms Trade with Iran: Sources
Trump Eyes Executive Order to Punish Arms Trade with Iran: Sources
18 September 2020
Bahrainis Against Normalization: Sixth Straight Night of Protests Opposing Deal With ‘Israel’
Bahrainis Against Normalization: Sixth Straight Night of Protests Opposing Deal With ‘Israel’
18 September 2020
No Middle East Peace Without Solving ‘Palestinian Problem’: Russia
No Middle East Peace Without Solving ‘Palestinian Problem’: Russia
17 September 2020
Libyan Unity Gov’t Chief Says Ready to Step Down
Libyan Unity Gov’t Chief Says Ready to Step Down
17 September 2020
Pentagon Papers Leaker Testifies in Assange’s Defense, Says Wikileaks Exposed War Crimes In Public Interest
Pentagon Papers Leaker Testifies in Assange’s Defense, Says Wikileaks Exposed War Crimes In Public Interest
17 September 2020
Pompeo’s ‘Psychopathic’ Comments Aimed at Saving Trump Regime Face: Iran
Pompeo’s ‘Psychopathic’ Comments Aimed at Saving Trump Regime Face: Iran
17 September 2020
Yemen Ready to Counter Israeli Military Presence on Occupied Islands: Expert
Yemen Ready to Counter Israeli Military Presence on Occupied Islands: Expert
16 September 2020
Trump Admits He Wanted to Assassinate Assad, Blames Ex-war Chief for Staying His Hand
Trump Admits He Wanted to Assassinate Assad, Blames Ex-war Chief for Staying His Hand
16 September 2020
‘Israeli’ Official Says Saudi Will ’Very Likely’ Join Normalization Deal
‘Israeli’ Official Says Saudi Will ’Very Likely’ Join Normalization Deal
16 September 2020
Iran Complains to UN over Trump’s Military Threat, Stresses Right to Self-Defense
Iran Complains to UN over Trump’s Military Threat, Stresses Right to Self-Defense
16 September 2020
Zarif: Trump in Desperate Need of Arab-Israel Normalization for His Reelection
Zarif: Trump in Desperate Need of Arab-Israel Normalization for His Reelection
15 September 2020