Bahrainis Against Normalization: Sixth Straight Night of Protests Opposing Deal With ‘Israel’

Islam Times - Hundreds of Bahrainis rallied in their hundreds for a sixth straight night against the ruling regime’s recent United States-enabled normalization with the Zionist entity.

Defying trigger-ready security forces, the protesters took to the streets throughout the kingdom on Thursday night, Bahrain's Lualua TV satellite channel reported.They carried signs that read, “Down with US and ‘Israel’” and “No to normalization with the occupying regime” as well as placards that condemned any facilitation of the ‘Israeli’ regime’s intervention in the Gulf region.Others carried Palestinian flags, asserting that Manama’s stance towards Tel Aviv and the ongoing favorable coverage of the rapprochement by some media outlets did not serve to represent the Bahraini public’s opinion.“The protesters say they stand by the Palestinian nation and are against all instances of treachery” targeting them such as acts of normalization with the occupying entity, the channel said.Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates signed official agreements at the White House on Tuesday enabling full normalization of their relations with the Zionist entity. The deals had been announced by US President Donald Trump respectively earlier in September and last month.During the event, Trump claimed “five or six” more Arab countries were poised to agree to follow suit.