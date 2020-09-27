0
Sunday 27 September 2020

New Zealand Prime Minister on Course for Election Victory: Poll

A Newshub-Reid Research Poll released on Sunday showed support for Ardern’s Labor Party at to 50.1%, though this is down from the record 60.9% recorded earlier this year when New Zealand was widely lauded as a world leader in battling COVID-19, Reuters reported.

Support for the main opposition National Party was at 29.6%, up 4.5 percentage points.

Should the poll findings materialize, Ardern would govern without relying on any coalition partners.

New Zealand was COVID-free for 102 days until a second wave hit Auckland last month.

Ardern became the country’s youngest leader in more than 150 years in 2017 after the kingmaker nationalist New Zealand First Party agreed to form a government with her Labor Party, ending the National Party’s decade in power.

Ardern, 40, also holds huge global appeal due to her response to last year’s attack by a white supremacist on two mosques, a fatal volcanic eruption and her success with the COVID-19 outbreak.
