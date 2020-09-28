0
Monday 28 September 2020 - 06:03

UNIFIL Deploys to Beirut to Assist LAF in the Aftermath of Port Explosions

Story Code : 888843
UNIFIL Deploys to Beirut to Assist LAF in the Aftermath of Port Explosions
The deployment early this morning follows the authorization by the UN Security Council for the Mission to take “temporary and special measures” to provide support to Lebanon and its people in the aftermath of the explosions. UNIFIL peacekeepers deployed to the Lebanese capital with heavy machinery and other equipment.

The UNIFIL assistance, which will be executed in three phases in about three weeks, is operational at the port as well as in the city center with an engineer-centered task force. The main areas of support will be: clearing of debris and construction work in order to facilitate the rapid resumption of operations in the Beirut port.

Since the explosions happened, UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Major General Stefano Del Col has stated that the Mission stood ready to provide any assistance at its disposal.

Following today’s deployment of UNIFIL force in Beirut, Major General Del Col said: “It’s a special moment for all of us in UNIFIL to be able to offer some tangible support to the population in need. It is important for a Mission like UNIFIL with over 10,000 troops to help the country that has hosted us for more than 42 years. This support is also in line with the recent call of the Security Council for a strengthened UNIFIL-LAF cooperation.”
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC Unveils Naval Ballistic Missile “Zolfaqar Basir”
IRGC Unveils Naval Ballistic Missile “Zolfaqar Basir”
Journos Gather ‘War Crime’ Evidence at Scene of Saudi-led Airstrike in Yemen
Journos Gather ‘War Crime’ Evidence at Scene of Saudi-led Airstrike in Yemen
28 September 2020
Venezuela Aims to Overcome Effects of US Sanctions with New Legislation: Maduro
Venezuela Aims to Overcome Effects of US Sanctions with New Legislation: Maduro
28 September 2020
Trump Paid No Income Taxes in 10 Out of 15 Years, New York Times Reveals
Trump Paid No Income Taxes in 10 Out of 15 Years, New York Times Reveals
28 September 2020
Syria Invites Sanction-Beset Nations to Unite Against
Syria Invites Sanction-Beset Nations to Unite Against 'Suffocating' Bans
28 September 2020
Yemen’s Parties Agree to Largest Prisoner Swap as U.N. Seeks Ceasefire
Yemen’s Parties Agree to Largest Prisoner Swap as U.N. Seeks Ceasefire
28 September 2020
Azerbaijan Has Declared War on Armenian People: Armenia PM
Azerbaijan Has Declared War on Armenian People: Armenia PM
28 September 2020
After His Initiative’s Failure, Macron Throws Contradictory Accusations at Lebanese Parties
After His Initiative’s Failure, Macron Throws Contradictory Accusations at Lebanese Parties
28 September 2020
Egyptian Naval Forces Open Fire at Palestinian Fishing Boat, Kill Two
Egyptian Naval Forces Open Fire at Palestinian Fishing Boat, Kill Two
27 September 2020
Exiled Saudi Dissidents Launch Political Party, Hope to Dethrone MbS, Open Door to Democracy
Exiled Saudi Dissidents Launch Political Party, Hope to Dethrone MbS, Open Door to Democracy
27 September 2020
Top General: UAE to Be Treated as Enemy If Israel Hurts Iran’s Security
Top General: UAE to Be Treated as Enemy If Israel Hurts Iran’s Security
27 September 2020
‘He’s Sort of Like Goebbels’: Biden Compares Trump to Nazi Propagandist
‘He’s Sort of Like Goebbels’: Biden Compares Trump to Nazi Propagandist
27 September 2020
US Threats Prove Victory of Resistance: Iraq’s Al-Nujaba
US Threats Prove Victory of Resistance: Iraq’s Al-Nujaba
26 September 2020