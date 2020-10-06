0
Tuesday 6 October 2020 - 07:19

Gantz: During Next War with Hezbollah, ‘Israel’ Will Strike Governmental Targets in Lebanon

Story Code : 890422
Gantz: During Next War with Hezbollah, ‘Israel’ Will Strike Governmental Targets in Lebanon
In an online interview with Saudi, Emirati and Bahraini journalists, Gantz said that the normalization deals with the Gulf countries will reinforce the fight against Iran, adding that the best approach to confront Tehran is to exert the heavy pressures and impose tough sanctions on it.


Gantz pointed out that no one can accept the demands of the Palestinians in the context of the ‘peace’ negotiations, adding that the normalization deals would reinforce the Zionist-Palestinian settlement.
Related Stories
Gantz Heads to US with Shopping List of Weaponry
Islam Times - When “Israeli” War Minister Benny Gantz departed for the United States late Monday for meeting with American counterpart Mark Esper, he took with him a list of munitions ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Defense Minister Warns of Action If Karabakh War Bullets Hit Iran Again
Defense Minister Warns of Action If Karabakh War Bullets Hit Iran Again
Ex-“Israeli” Official: MBS Made Several Trips to Tel Aviv
Ex-“Israeli” Official: MBS Made Several Trips to Tel Aviv
6 October 2020
Assad Says Erdogan ‘Main Instigator’ of Nagorno-Karabakh Tensions
Assad Says Erdogan ‘Main Instigator’ of Nagorno-Karabakh Tensions
6 October 2020
Gantz: During Next War with Hezbollah, ‘Israel’ Will Strike Governmental Targets in Lebanon
Gantz: During Next War with Hezbollah, ‘Israel’ Will Strike Governmental Targets in Lebanon
6 October 2020
Trump Leaves Hospital Briefly ‘To Greet Supporters Outside’
Trump Leaves Hospital Briefly ‘To Greet Supporters Outside’
5 October 2020
US Brings Trucks Loaded with Military Reinforcements to Syria’s Hasakah
US Brings Trucks Loaded with Military Reinforcements to Syria’s Hasakah
5 October 2020
France Trains Saudi Soldiers in Military Camp to Wage War in Yemen - Amnesty
France Trains Saudi Soldiers in Military Camp to Wage War in Yemen - Amnesty
5 October 2020
Iraqis Hold Anti-US Rallies in Support of Hashd Al-Shaabi
Iraqis Hold Anti-US Rallies in Support of Hashd Al-Shaabi
5 October 2020
US Says Normalization Deals Serve Israel Better Than Annexation for Now
US Says Normalization Deals Serve Israel Better Than Annexation for Now
4 October 2020
Iraqi MP: US Embassy Closure Threat Aimed at Provoking Public Opinion against Hashd Al-Shaabi
Iraqi MP: US Embassy Closure Threat Aimed at Provoking Public Opinion against Hashd Al-Shaabi
4 October 2020
Cambodia Confirms US-Funded Defence Facility Has Been Razed
Cambodia Confirms US-Funded Defence Facility Has Been Razed
4 October 2020
Danish Extremists Burn Copies of Quran in Muslim-Populated Neighborhood
Danish Extremists Burn Copies of Quran in Muslim-Populated Neighborhood
4 October 2020
Azerbaijan-Armenia War Continues over Disputed Nagorno-Karabakh Region
Azerbaijan-Armenia War Continues over Disputed Nagorno-Karabakh Region
3 October 2020