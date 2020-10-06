0
Tuesday 6 October 2020 - 11:05

Ex-“Israeli” Official: MBS Made Several Trips to Tel Aviv

Story Code : 890481
Ex-“Israeli” Official: MBS Made Several Trips to Tel Aviv
“Foreign reports indicate that Mohammed bin Salman has enjoyed the Tel Aviv sunshine several times,” said the former Shin Bet official, who spoke to Lebanon's al-Mayadeen TV on condition of anonymity.

This is not the first time that Bin Salman's trips to the “Israeli” entity are being disclosed. In October 2017, an “Israeli” official confirmed that Bin Salman had traveled to the entity and held consultations with senior officials there.

The visits come as Saudi Arabia and the “Israeli” entity do not have formal diplomatic relations. And while there had already been reports that the “Israeli” and Saudi regimes have been tilting toward one another in recent years, a confirmed visit by an official as high-ranking as bin Salman takes the matter to a completely new and potentially explosive level as anti-“Israeli” sentiments continue to be high on the Arab street.

While the “Israeli” entity and Riyadh may be fine with cozying up to one another, many ordinary Arabs, in Saudi Arabia and other Arab states, are firmly opposed to the establishment of ties with the Tel Aviv regime because of its occupation of Palestinian lands and atrocities against the Palestinian population.

In his Monday comments, the former “Israeli” security official claimed that Arab countries believe normalization of their relations with "Israel" is more important than the Palestinian people's cause

Last month, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates [UAE] reached a US-brokered deal with the entity to normalize relations, amid speculation other Gulf Arab states, including Saudi Arabia, would follow suit.

The head of the “Israeli” entity’s Mossad spy agency indicated in a September interview that Saudi Arabia could be in line to normalize ties with the entity following the so-called “peace” agreements with the UAE and Bahrain.

Yossi Cohen has been cited as a key figure in the US-sponsored “Abraham Accords” with Abu Dhabi and Manama. Cohen reportedly shuttled to Gulf states on numerous secretive journeys in recent years to build closer clandestine ties with Arab nations.

He said the move to formalize ties was achieved through long years of “contacts managed very very delicately.”

On Friday, the “Israeli” newspaper Maariv revealed that Saudi Arabia has played in a key role in convincing Bahrain and the UAE to normalize their ties with Tel Aviv.

The report said the normalization deals were not possible without Riyadh's "consent" and "close consultations".
Related Stories
Ex-Israeli official admits 2015 assassination of Kuntar after tip-off from Syria militants
Islam Times - A former Israeli army officer has admitted that Israel’s military, with the help of militants in Syria, assassinated Samir Kuntar,...
Comment


Featured Stories
Defense Minister Warns of Action If Karabakh War Bullets Hit Iran Again
Defense Minister Warns of Action If Karabakh War Bullets Hit Iran Again
Ex-“Israeli” Official: MBS Made Several Trips to Tel Aviv
Ex-“Israeli” Official: MBS Made Several Trips to Tel Aviv
6 October 2020
Assad Says Erdogan ‘Main Instigator’ of Nagorno-Karabakh Tensions
Assad Says Erdogan ‘Main Instigator’ of Nagorno-Karabakh Tensions
6 October 2020
Gantz: During Next War with Hezbollah, ‘Israel’ Will Strike Governmental Targets in Lebanon
Gantz: During Next War with Hezbollah, ‘Israel’ Will Strike Governmental Targets in Lebanon
6 October 2020
Trump Leaves Hospital Briefly ‘To Greet Supporters Outside’
Trump Leaves Hospital Briefly ‘To Greet Supporters Outside’
5 October 2020
US Brings Trucks Loaded with Military Reinforcements to Syria’s Hasakah
US Brings Trucks Loaded with Military Reinforcements to Syria’s Hasakah
5 October 2020
France Trains Saudi Soldiers in Military Camp to Wage War in Yemen - Amnesty
France Trains Saudi Soldiers in Military Camp to Wage War in Yemen - Amnesty
5 October 2020
Iraqis Hold Anti-US Rallies in Support of Hashd Al-Shaabi
Iraqis Hold Anti-US Rallies in Support of Hashd Al-Shaabi
5 October 2020
US Says Normalization Deals Serve Israel Better Than Annexation for Now
US Says Normalization Deals Serve Israel Better Than Annexation for Now
4 October 2020
Iraqi MP: US Embassy Closure Threat Aimed at Provoking Public Opinion against Hashd Al-Shaabi
Iraqi MP: US Embassy Closure Threat Aimed at Provoking Public Opinion against Hashd Al-Shaabi
4 October 2020
Cambodia Confirms US-Funded Defence Facility Has Been Razed
Cambodia Confirms US-Funded Defence Facility Has Been Razed
4 October 2020
Danish Extremists Burn Copies of Quran in Muslim-Populated Neighborhood
Danish Extremists Burn Copies of Quran in Muslim-Populated Neighborhood
4 October 2020
Azerbaijan-Armenia War Continues over Disputed Nagorno-Karabakh Region
Azerbaijan-Armenia War Continues over Disputed Nagorno-Karabakh Region
3 October 2020