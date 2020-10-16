0
Friday 16 October 2020 - 10:24

Iran Scientists Ready to Counter US Bullying About Use of Nuclear Energy

Story Code : 892366
Iran Scientists Ready to Counter US Bullying About Use of Nuclear Energy
“The Islamic Republic of Iran nuclear scientists, following the guidelines of the Supreme Leader, are ready to face the coercion and unilateralism of the US government relating to the use of the nuclear energy,” the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran [AEOI] tweeted on Thursday.

Iran’s strategic principles feature a far-seeing approach towards peaceful deployment of nuclear energy, the organization said, emphasizing the Islamic Republic’s insistence on exercising its right in the area despite foreign pressure by noting, “Nuclear power will remain in the dominance of the Iranian nation forever.”

The remarks came after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the outgoing US administration’s most prominent Iran hawk, tweeted a set of antagonistic comments targeting the country’s nuclear program.

Rehashing his previous remarks, Pompeo wrote, “Iran claims it doesn't want a nuclear weapon, then threatens the world with its nuclear program.”

Iran has consistently and irreversibly distanced itself from the unconventional weapons on religious and humanitarian grounds. Tehran’s stance in the area has been sealed by a religious decree issued by Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

By “threatening the world,” Pompeo was apparently referring to retaliatory steps that Iran began to take in 2018 to gradually reverse its commitments under a nuclear agreement with world powers.

The agreement itself, which is known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA], has allowed Iran to take such countermeasures in case of non-commitment by the other signatories. Tehran only initiated the reprisal after the US illegally left the JCPOA and the Washington-allied members of the nuclear deal suspended their trade with Iran under the White House’s pressure.

The Islamic Republic has pledged to return to its commitments once the countries that are in default of their JCPOA obligations renew their commitment to the historic agreement.

The US will never allow Iran “to have the world's deadliest weapon—and yes, we can prevent it and will,” Pompeo added.

His remarks came while the United States is the only country to have ever used such weapons of mass destruction.

Washington has also been providing unfaltering political and material support for the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime that is known to be the only possessor of nuclear weapons in the Middle East. Tel Aviv is also responsible for assassinating six Iranian nuclear scientists and trying to sabotage Iran’s nuclear program, atrocities that would have likewise not been possible without Washington’s lenience.
Tagged
JCPOA Iran US
Comment


Featured Stories
‘Israeli’ Military Readying for War with Hezbollah
‘Israeli’ Military Readying for War with Hezbollah
Iran Scientists Ready to Counter US Bullying About Use of Nuclear Energy
Iran Scientists Ready to Counter US Bullying About Use of Nuclear Energy
16 October 2020
Saudi FM Calls for Israeli-Palestinian ‘Peace’ Talks
Saudi FM Calls for Israeli-Palestinian ‘Peace’ Talks
16 October 2020
US Authorities Arrest Former Mexican Defense Minister Over Drug Charges
US Authorities Arrest Former Mexican Defense Minister Over Drug Charges
16 October 2020
Pompeo Urges Riyadh Regime to Consider Normalizing Ties with ‘Israel’
Pompeo Urges Riyadh Regime to Consider Normalizing Ties with ‘Israel’
15 October 2020
Sudanese Sovereignty Council Yields to US Pressure, to Normalize Ties with Zionist Entity: Report
Sudanese Sovereignty Council Yields to US Pressure, to Normalize Ties with Zionist Entity: Report
15 October 2020
Ansarullah Releases Two US Prisoners in Exchange For 200 Yemeni Detainees
Ansarullah Releases Two US Prisoners in Exchange For 200 Yemeni Detainees
15 October 2020
Kyrgyzstan President Resigns after Unrest
Kyrgyzstan President Resigns after Unrest
15 October 2020
Erdogan Vows to Give Greece ‘Answer It Deserves’ over East Med dispute
Erdogan Vows to Give Greece ‘Answer It Deserves’ over East Med dispute
14 October 2020
Saudi Arabia’s Human Rights Record Fails Its Bid to Join UNHR Council
Saudi Arabia’s Human Rights Record Fails Its Bid to Join UNHR Council
14 October 2020
Turkish-backed Syrian Militants Join Armenian-Azeri Conflict
Turkish-backed Syrian Militants Join Armenian-Azeri Conflict
14 October 2020
Hezbollah, Amal Oppose Lebanon’s Team in Demarcation Talks with Israel
Hezbollah, Amal Oppose Lebanon’s Team in Demarcation Talks with Israel
14 October 2020
Berlin Warns Ankara against Provocation in Mediterranean
Berlin Warns Ankara against Provocation in Mediterranean
13 October 2020