Netanyahu’s Ally Admits Political Considerations Behind Failure to Pass Budget

Islam Times - Coalition whip Miki Zohar, a close associate of Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, openly admitted Tuesday that there were political considerations behind the foot-dragging in preparing the entity’s budget, seeming to confirm widespread suspicions that the ruling Likud party is not passing the 2020 and 2021 budgets in order to thwart Benny Gantz’s scheduled replacement of Netanyahu late next year.

The power-sharing coalition deal between the Likud and Blue and White parties’ states that Gantz will take over as prime minister in November 2021, and if the government falls before that date, Gantz will be transitional prime minister.The only exception is if the government is dissolved due to a failure to approve the entity’s budget.Likud members have thus far argued that the failure to pass the budget stemmed from professional difficulties and lack of cooperation from Gantz’s Blue and White party.But Zohar, speaking Tuesday night with right-wing network Channel 20, deviated from that message.“Of course, political considerations also exist here,” he said when asked if the budget was being deliberately held up to prevent Gantz from becoming prime minister.“Thus far, Blue and White have not demonstrated genuine partnership with us and haven’t shown that they intend to work with us in full cooperation,” he said. “They took a different course of action on many occasions, and it is possible that for the [coalition] agreement to be implemented we will first demand that they fulfill their part.”Likud has accused Blue and White of failing to implement certain elements of the deal and of acting as an “opposition within the government.”Zohar, who is regularly criticized for his combative remarks in media appearances and public statements, has in recent days promised to tone down his rhetoric, apologized and said his past statements have hurt the Likud party.