Yemeni Drones Attack Targets Saudi’s Abha & Jizan Airports, Khamis Msheit Airbase

Islam Times - The Yemeni air force launched on Saturday a drone attack on Saudi’s airbase in Khamis Msheit and two airports in Jizan and Abha, hitting the targets accurately.

The spokesman of the Yemeni military forces, General Yahya Sarea, announced the Qasef (K2) drones were employed in the attack “which came in response to the ongoing Saudi aggression on Yemen”.Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led Coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.