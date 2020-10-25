Azerbaijan Ready to Hold Talk on Ceasefire in Karabakh: Aliyev

Islam Times - Azerbaijan's President Aliyev announced that Baku is ready to hold talks with Armenia on a ceasefire in Karabakh.

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has said that Baku is ready to coordinate a ceasefire regime in Nagorno Karabakh, adding that the situation now depends on the Armenian side."Yes, we are ready. I said many times publicly. We are ready to agree on a ceasefire today ... Our position is that all the regional countries should stay away from direct involvement in the conflict. We are completely against the 'internationalization' of the conflict", Aliyev told Fox News in an interview.The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh continues despite two ceasefire deals between Armenia and Azerbaijan earlier this month.Clashes have been shaking Nagorno-Karabakh since 27 September, with Baku and Yerevan accusing each other of violating ceasefire deals and carrying out attacks in the area. Armenia has declared martial law and general mobilization, while partial mobilization and partial martial law have also been introduced in Azerbaijan.Iran is closely following the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, where tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan escalated last month and has announced that it will not tolerate aggression at its borders or on its national territory.