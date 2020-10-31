Instagram Blocks French Account of Ayatollah Khamenei after Holocaust Comment

Islam Times - Instagram blocked the account of Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei after Leader of the Islamic Revolution sent a message to the French youth to decry the French president’s support for anti-Islamic moves while the West has criminalized doubts about the Holocaust.

Instagram has blocked the account of Ayatollah Khamenei in the French language.The move by the American photo and video sharing social networking service came after Imam Khamenei raised two questions in a message for the French youth, following recent flagrant insults to the Holy Prophet of Islam in France and the strong support from the French president and the cabinet of that country for the malicious actions under the guise of freedom of expression.“Ask your President why he supports insulting God’s Messenger in the name of freedom of expression. Does freedom of expression mean insulting, especially a sacred personage? Isn’t this stupid act an insult to the reason of the people who elected him?” the Leader said in the post.“The next question to ask is: why is it a crime to raise doubts about the Holocaust? Why should anyone who writes about such doubts be imprisoned while insulting the Prophet (PBUH) is allowed?” Ayatollah Khamenei said in the message.Earlier this month, Macron pledged to fight “Islamist separatism”, which he said was threatening to take control in some Muslim communities around France.He also described Islam as a religion “in crisis” worldwide and said the government would present a bill in December to strengthen a 1905 law that officially separated church and state in France.His comments, in addition to his backing of satirical outlets publishing caricatures of the Prophet of Islam, have drawn widespread condemnation from Muslims across the world.