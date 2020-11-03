0
Tuesday 3 November 2020 - 23:19

Azeri Deputy FM Lauds Ayatollah Khamenei’s Stance on Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict

Story Code : 895780
In a post on his Twitter account on Tuesday, Iran’s Ambassador to Baku Seyed Abbas Mousavi said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov Aly oglu has called him after the remarks made by Ayatollah Khamenei at a televised speech in the morning.

In the telephone conversation, the Azeri deputy foreign minister expressed the Azeri government and nation’s gratitude to the Leader for the “important and fair remarks” and has also highlighted the friendship and fraternity between the two neighboring countries, the envoy said.

In a televised speech on Tuesday morning, Ayatollah Khamenei referred to the war between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, saying, “This war is a bitter incident and it threatens the security of the region. Of course, all Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia should be freed. All these lands should be given back to Azerbaijan. One of the main conditions is that these lands should be returned to Azerbaijan. The Republic of Azerbaijan is entitled to be in control of these lands, and therefore, all of them should be freed.”

“Of course, the safety of all Armenians living in those lands should be ensured. International borders should be respected and the two sides should not transgress against the borders of other countries. The integrity of international borders should be protected and terrorists should not be allowed to deploy their forces near the borders. According to the reports that we have received, although some people deny them while there are reliable reports confirming this, a number of terrorists from here and there have become involved in this war,” Ayatollah Khamenei stated.
