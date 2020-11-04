0
Wednesday 4 November 2020 - 22:17

Bahrain Crackdown: Regime Convicts 51 People in Mass Trial

Story Code : 895974
Bahrain Crackdown: Regime Convicts 51 People in Mass Trial
Besides, the Bahraini regime claimed that some of those arrested had targeted a bank ATM and a transportation company, while others allegedly possessed gasoline bombs and other items. The arrests took place last year, the statement said.

Of those convicted, the kingdom described 27 as “fugitives abroad." The suspects received sentences ranging from five years to life in prison, the statement said. One defendant was acquitted.

The statement named none of those convicted. The Associated Press could not immediately identify the lawyers who defended them in court.

The Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy said it spoke to a family member of one defendant who said “the trial was marred by due process violations and the use of evidence obtained under torture.”

“This mass trial demonstrates the systemic corruption of Bahrain’s judiciary, which routinely violates defendants’ most basic rights to a fair trial such as permitting evidence obtained through torture and denial of access to legal representation,” said Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei, the director of advocacy at the institute.

Bahrain is home to the US Navy's 5th Fleet. It has seen peaceful demonstrations since the 2011 so-called Arab Spring protests.

Bahrain targeted journalists, activists, Shia religious leaders and political parties as part of its crackdown on dissent. Some activists have escaped into exile while others have been imprisoned. Bahrain has carried out a series of mass trials during this time.
Related Stories
Bahrain Crackdown on Shia Goes on: Authorities Ban Friday Prayers in Diraz
Islam Times - Bahraini regime's crackdown on Shia goes on with authorities banning major Friday prayers in the country, as the protests outside ...
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC Unveils New Homegrown Missile System
IRGC Unveils New Homegrown Missile System
Rouhani: What’s Important Is US Policies, Not Who Becomes President
Rouhani: What’s Important Is US Policies, Not Who Becomes President
4 November 2020
French ‘Freedom of Expression’: Riot Police Pepper-spray Protesting School Kids
French ‘Freedom of Expression’: Riot Police Pepper-spray Protesting School Kids
4 November 2020
US 2020: Trump Accuses Democrats of Trying to Steal Election
US 2020: Trump Accuses Democrats of Trying to Steal Election
4 November 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran’s Policy Unaffected by US Election Result
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran’s Policy Unaffected by US Election Result
3 November 2020
Seven Dead, Several Injured in Austria Terror Attack
Seven Dead, Several Injured in Austria Terror Attack
3 November 2020
US Riots Directed at Political Elites: SVR Head
US Riots Directed at Political Elites: SVR Head
3 November 2020
North Korea Reportedly Builds Two Submarines Able to Shoot Ballistic Missiles
North Korea Reportedly Builds Two Submarines Able to Shoot Ballistic Missiles
3 November 2020
Iran Army Air Force Maneuver Begins in Central Iran
Iran Army Air Force Maneuver Begins in Central Iran
2 November 2020
Egypt Reopens Border Crossing with Gaza
Egypt Reopens Border Crossing with Gaza
2 November 2020
Azerbaijan Vows Fight ‘to End’ as Nagorno-Karabakh War Rages
Azerbaijan Vows Fight ‘to End’ as Nagorno-Karabakh War Rages
2 November 2020
Netanyahu Praises Trump’s Policies Ahead of US Presidential Elections
Netanyahu Praises Trump’s Policies Ahead of US Presidential Elections
2 November 2020
Germany
Germany's Maas Says He Will Seek 'New Deal' with US after Election
1 November 2020