Maduro Ready to Work with Biden to Mend Relations

Islam Times - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro expressed hope that Joe Biden would end “interventionist policies” in South America and seek to fix relations with Caracas, which have deteriorated under US Donald Trump’s presidency.

"In a televised speech, Maduro stated: “We will work, hopefully, to resume decent, sincere, direct channels of dialogue between the future government of Joe Biden and the legitimate and constitutional government of Venezuela.”At the same time, the Venezuelan leader took a jab at the Barack Obama administration, in which Biden served as vice president. Obama "ruled for eight years and there was no significant change," Maduro stated.He further added that, despite some “minor reforms”, Obama's presidency acted "in service of the military and media apparatus of the North American empire."Maduro earlier congratulated Biden and his running mate for vice president, Kamala Harris, and said that Caracas was "ready for dialogue and understanding" with the US.Maduro, meanwhile, has repeatedly accused the US of plotting a coup in Venezuela to remove him from power.