Sunday 15 November 2020 - 08:09

Azerbaijan, Armenia Exchange Bodies of Soldiers

In a statement, the ministry said the bodies of soldiers were gathered through the intermediary and participation of the Russian peacekeeping forces stationed in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

"As part of this humanitarian action, the bodies of the dead servicemen of the Armenian armed forces were collected and handed over to the Armenian side," said the statement.

The statement also expressed gratitude to Russia’s Defense Ministry and Defense Minister Sergei Shiogu for organizing the humanitarian action.

Relations between the former Soviet republics of Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense since 1991, over conflicts on Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, a territory recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

Fresh clashes erupted on September 27, and the Armenian army continued its attacks on civilian and Azerbaijani forces, even violating humanitarian cease-fire agreements for 44 days.

On November 10, the two countries signed a Russia-brokered agreement to end the fighting and work towards a comprehensive resolution.
