Two Israelis Arrested in Dubai for Taking Photos at Govt. Facility

Islam Times - Two Israelis were arrested in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, after being caught photographing a government facility in the city.

The circumstances of the incident are not yet clear, Anadolu Agency reported.A member of the Jewish community in the UAE as well as Israeli media confirmed the Sunday arrest.There was no comment from the UAE authorities on the arrest.The UAE and Israel signed US-sponsored agreements to normalize their relations in September, with the two sides inking a host of agreements in the fields of investment, trade, science and technology.The normalization agreements have drawn widespread condemnations from Muslims worldwide and the Palestinians, who say the accords ignore their rights and do not serve the Palestinian cause.