Tuesday 17 November 2020 - 06:38

UN Envoy Criticizes “Israel’s” Move to Expand Key Settlement

UN Envoy Criticizes “Israel’s” Move to Expand Key Settlement
The move also risks angering the incoming US administration, which is opposed to settlement expansion and hopes to revive negotiations over a so-called two-state solution.

The “Israeli” entity’s so-called Land Authority announced on its website Sunday that it had opened up tenders for more than 1,200 new homes in the settlement of Givat Hamatos, according to the “Israeli” anti-settlement group Peace Now.

"If built, it would further consolidate a ring of settlements between Jerusalem [al-Quds] and Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank," Nickolay Mladenov, the UN envoy to the Middle East “peace process”, said in a statement.

"It would significantly damage prospects for a future contiguous Palestinian State and for achieving a negotiated ‘two-state’ solution based on the 1967 lines, with Jerusalem [al-Quds] as the capital of both states. Settlement construction is illegal under international law and I call on the authorities to reverse this step."

The Palestinian Authority and the European Union's foreign policy chief have also criticized the move.

With nearly 500,000 settlers now living in the West Bank, and over 220,000 more in east al-Quds, the Palestinians say the chances of establishing their state are quickly dwindling.

The “Israeli” entity has long dismissed international criticism of settlement activity, but the decision to move ahead with construction at Givat Hamatos could harm relations with President-elect Joe Biden, who has promised to take a more even-handed approach to the conflict.

President Donald Trump has given unprecedented support to the entity, including by abandoning the decades-old US position that settlements are illegitimate. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to visit an “Israeli” settlement in the occupied West Bank later this week in a stunning departure from his predecessors, who frequently criticized settlement construction.
Comment


