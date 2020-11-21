0
Saturday 21 November 2020 - 08:24

Iran: ‘Pompeo Doctrine’ Puts Israel’s Interests First, Whitewashes Its Crimes

Story Code : 899088
Iran: ‘Pompeo Doctrine’ Puts Israel’s Interests First, Whitewashes Its Crimes
“The #PompeoDoctrine 101: - Put Bibi's interest above that of even Americans who put him in office; - Formalize Israel's occupation & whitewash Israeli crimes- no matter what; - Silence criticism with bogus 'anti-Semitism label'; - Waste US taxpayers money on private family tours,” Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a tweet late on Friday.

The US State Department on Thursday appeared to describe the Trump administration’s Israel policies as part of the “Pompeo Doctrine” as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited an illegal Jewish settlement on the West Bank.

According to reports, a department statement said, “The Secretary’s visit highlights US government support of Israeli businesses in the West Bank to operate free from international sanctions as part of the Pompeo Doctrine.”

CBS News reporter Christina Ruffini reported that State Department officials told reporters traveling with Pompeo that it “is not a label they use, they’re just quoting the way it is commonly called in Israel,” although she reported Israeli officials denied using the term.

The State Department did not immediately comment on the term, but some political reporters noted that Pompeo's policies on Israel generally are credited to Donald Trump.
Related Stories
Iran’s Zarif to Visit Russia for Political Talks
Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is going to visit Moscow for talks with his Russian counterpart about major regional and international issues, from the Nagorno-...
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Adviser Warns US Attack on Iran to Trigger ‘Full-Fledged’ War
Ayatollah Khamenei Adviser Warns US Attack on Iran to Trigger ‘Full-Fledged’ War
West Plotting to Disrupt Karabakh Ceasefire: Russia
West Plotting to Disrupt Karabakh Ceasefire: Russia
20 November 2020
Syria Condemns Pompeo
Syria Condemns Pompeo's ‘Provocative’ Visit to Israeli-Occupied Golan Heights
20 November 2020
Venezuela Launching Mass Production of Multi-Purpose Drones, Planes, Maduro Says
Venezuela Launching Mass Production of Multi-Purpose Drones, Planes, Maduro Says
20 November 2020
Palestinians Protest Pompeo’s Planned Visit to ‘Israeli’ Settlements
Palestinians Protest Pompeo’s Planned Visit to ‘Israeli’ Settlements
19 November 2020
Australian Forces Killed 39 Unarmed Afghans, Investigation Finds
Australian Forces Killed 39 Unarmed Afghans, Investigation Finds
19 November 2020
Saudi Minister Confident of ’Good Relationship’ With Biden
Saudi Minister Confident of ’Good Relationship’ With Biden
19 November 2020
Iran’s Abdollahian: Traitors to Holy Al-Quds Have No Future in Region
Iran’s Abdollahian: Traitors to Holy Al-Quds Have No Future in Region
19 November 2020
Two Israelis Arrested in Dubai for Taking Photos at Govt. Facility
Two Israelis Arrested in Dubai for Taking Photos at Govt. Facility
16 November 2020
Turkish Presidency Reportedly Submits Motion on Sending Troops to Azerbaijan
Turkish Presidency Reportedly Submits Motion on Sending Troops to Azerbaijan
16 November 2020
Iran Will Certainly Avenge Killing of General Suleimnai: IRGC Chief
Iran Will Certainly Avenge Killing of General Suleimnai: IRGC Chief
16 November 2020
State Media: Syrian FM Walid Al-Moallem Dies at the Age of 79
State Media: Syrian FM Walid Al-Moallem Dies at the Age of 79
16 November 2020
Israeli Occupation Forces Fire Live Bullets, Flare Bombs Near Lebanon Border
Israeli Occupation Forces Fire Live Bullets, Flare Bombs Near Lebanon Border
15 November 2020