Saturday 21 November 2020 - 11:18

Donald Trump Jr Tests COVID-Positive

A spokesman said Trump Jr learned of his diagnosis earlier this week, has no symptoms, and has been quarantining.

Trump Jr, the president’s eldest son, is now the fourth member of the Trump family to have become infected with COVID. The president, the first lady and their son Barron have recovered from the virus.

Trump Jr, 42, had managed to evade infection after his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, tested positive in July.

The White House has been the scene of several outbreaks in recent months, including one linked to an event held for Amy Coney Barrett and, more recently, a White House election night party with few masks and little social distancing, after which multiple attendees tested positive.

The coronavirus has now killed more than a quarter-million Americans. Trump Jr, like his father, has been criticized for downplaying the severity of the pandemic. In October, as fatalities in the US approached 1,000 a day amid a record surge of infections, Trump Jr told Fox News that critics of the Trump administration’s approach to the pandemic are “truly morons” and said that COVID-19 deaths in America right now are “almost nothing”.

Earlier on Friday, Andrew Giuliani, the son of President Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, confirmed that he had also tested positive for coronavirus.

“This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19,” the younger Giuliani, who joined the Trump White House’s Office of Public Liaison and Intergovernmental Affairs in 2017, said on Twitter.

“I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all appropriate protocols, including being in quarantine and conducting contact tracing.”

Andrew attended his father’s controversial press conference on Thursday at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, according to multiple reports. The elder Giuliani and other Trump campaign lawyers spoke without masks from an indoor podium, to an audience of dozens.

Several White House staffers have tested positive for the disease in recent weeks, including the chief of staff, Mark Meadows, while six members of Congress have tested positive this week.
