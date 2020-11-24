0
US Providing ISIL with Weapons in Iraq

Iraqi security expert Amir Abdul Moneim Al-Saedi warned of an increase in terrorist operations in certain Iraqi provinces.

"General Staff of the Armed Forces and the security commanders of Saladin and Diyala provinces are responsible for the recent terrorist operations,” he said.

In an interview with Almaalomah, he said that ISIL terrorist elements have established a safe haven in several villages.

The Iraqi expert noted that ISIL terrorist elements receive weapons from foreign forces inside Iraq.

Al-Saedi stated that the United States supported terrorism and is currently strengthening the elements of ISIL once again in order to force Iraq to keep its forces in the country through a UN resolution on the fight against terrorism.

He concluded that the US goal in supporting ISIL serves the interests of the Zionist regime.
