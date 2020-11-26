0
Thursday 26 November 2020 - 10:58

Report: CIA Officer Killed in Somalia Last Weekend

Story Code : 900106
Report: CIA Officer Killed in Somalia Last Weekend
The report on Wednesday said the CIA officer was a former US Navy Seal, but the identity of the officer has not been made public. It added that he was also a member of the CIA's paramilitary division.

Earlier on Wednesday, the US War Department's Inspector General said in a report that militants from Takfiri group al-Shabab continued attacks in East Africa as US forces revised plans to transition security responsibility to Somalia, because Somali forces fell short of development "milestones".

Last week, the US State Department announced that the leaders of al-Shabab are now considered "Specially Designated Global Terrorists". One of the leaders of the group, Maalim Ayman, is considered to be behind the attack that killed one US serviceman and two contractors in Kenya in January 2020.

According to Coordinator for Counterterrorism Nathan Sales, Washington regards al-Shabab to still be a threat both in Somalia and in the region, and the US will use all instruments available to defeat the group.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that US President Donald Trump was considering a withdrawal of almost all American troops stationed in Somalia at the moment. Earlier in October, Trump tweeted that his administration suspended entry for refugees coming from the "terror-compromised nations" – including Somalia, in order to prevent "radical Islamic terror" from entering the American borders.
Related Stories
Report: 44 Schools across West Bank at Risk of Demolition by Israel
Islam Times - At least 44 Palestinian schools across 'Area C' of the occupied West Bank are at risk of complete or partial demolition, a report ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Enemies Seeking to Dismantle Basij in Iran
Ayatollah Khamenei: Enemies Seeking to Dismantle Basij in Iran
KSA Becomes ‘Green’ Country One Day after Bibi’s Saudi Trip
KSA Becomes ‘Green’ Country One Day after Bibi’s Saudi Trip
25 November 2020
Azerbaijani Troops Enter Further Territory Ceded By Armenia
Azerbaijani Troops Enter Further Territory Ceded By Armenia
25 November 2020
‘America Is Back’: Biden Pushes Past Trump Era with Nominees
‘America Is Back’: Biden Pushes Past Trump Era with Nominees
25 November 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Collective Effort, Innovation Keys to Overcome Sanctions
Ayatollah Khamenei: Collective Effort, Innovation Keys to Overcome Sanctions
24 November 2020
Iraq Arrests Daesh ‘Administrative Chief’ at Baghdad Airport
Iraq Arrests Daesh ‘Administrative Chief’ at Baghdad Airport
24 November 2020
Riyadh Admits Yemeni Missile Hit Saudi Aramco
Riyadh Admits Yemeni Missile Hit Saudi Aramco
24 November 2020
Russian Destroyer Issues Warning to US Ship for Violating Border
Russian Destroyer Issues Warning to US Ship for Violating Border
24 November 2020
Basij, Islamic Revolution’s Asset, Thwarting Enemies’ Plots
Basij, Islamic Revolution’s Asset, Thwarting Enemies’ Plots
23 November 2020
US Navy Rear Admiral Reportedly Makes Unannounced Visit to Taiwan
US Navy Rear Admiral Reportedly Makes Unannounced Visit to Taiwan
23 November 2020
Saudi’s Violence Against Yemeni Kids Must Stop: Yemen Foreign Ministry
Saudi’s Violence Against Yemeni Kids Must Stop: Yemen Foreign Ministry
23 November 2020
Israeli PM Secretly Visits Saudi Arabia: Reports
Israeli PM Secretly Visits Saudi Arabia: Reports
23 November 2020
FM: Afghanistan Deems Tehran-Kabul Ties Important
FM: Afghanistan Deems Tehran-Kabul Ties Important
22 November 2020