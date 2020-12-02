0
Wednesday 2 December 2020 - 01:22

Gantz Says Will Back Bill to Dissolve Knesset

Story Code : 901152
Gantz Says Will Back Bill to Dissolve Knesset
Gantz’s centrist Blue and White party is currently the key partner in a precarious coalition led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud.

That coalition, which was only formed after three bitterly-fought elections between Netanyahu and Gantz failed to produce a clear winner, was plagued from the outset by in-fighting and recriminations.

Gantz, a former army serving as defense minister, said that Netanyahu’s refusal to support a budget proposal made clear that the premier wanted to take Israel back to the polls.

In a televised address he said that Blue and White “will vote tomorrow in favor of dissolving the Knesset (the Zionist enemy’s parliament).”

Wednesday’s vote on an opposition-backed measure is however preliminary.

If it passes, it will still require at least two additional successful Knesset readings before a new election must be called.

Shortly before Gantz spoke, Netanyahu released a video on Twitter in which he urged Gantz to vote against the measure.

“Now is not the time for elections,” Netanyahu said. “Now is the time for unity.”
Comment


Featured Stories
China Refuses to Apologize Over Gruesome Australia Soldier Post
China Refuses to Apologize Over Gruesome Australia Soldier Post
Iran Reminds IAEA of Its ‘Immediate, Primary Responsibility’ Over Fakhrizadeh Killing
Iran Reminds IAEA of Its ‘Immediate, Primary Responsibility’ Over Fakhrizadeh Killing
1 December 2020
Yemen Faces Double Challenges to Fight Covid-19 Due to War: WHO
Yemen Faces Double Challenges to Fight Covid-19 Due to War: WHO
1 December 2020
Twenty-nine Human Rights Groups Slam US Arms Sales To UAE
Twenty-nine Human Rights Groups Slam US Arms Sales To UAE
1 December 2020
Iran
Iran's State TV: Weapon Used in Top Nuclear Scientist's Killing was Made in Israel
30 November 2020
Yemen’s Badr-P Kills, Injures Saudi Officers, Soldiers in the Aggression’s Joint Operations Room in Marib
Yemen’s Badr-P Kills, Injures Saudi Officers, Soldiers in the Aggression’s Joint Operations Room in Marib
30 November 2020
Trump Says FBI, Department of Justice Could Be ‘Involved’ in ‘Rigged US Election’
Trump Says FBI, Department of Justice Could Be ‘Involved’ in ‘Rigged US Election’
30 November 2020
Zairf Calls on EU to Leave Double Standards on Assassination
Zairf Calls on EU to Leave Double Standards on Assassination
29 November 2020
Boko Haram Commits Massacre, Kills at Least 43 Farm Workers in Nigeria
Boko Haram Commits Massacre, Kills at Least 43 Farm Workers in Nigeria
29 November 2020
MBS Delays Normalization Pact with ‘Israel’ Due to Biden Win
MBS Delays Normalization Pact with ‘Israel’ Due to Biden Win
29 November 2020
At Least 2 Killed, 23 Wounded in Car Bomb Attack in S. Afghanistan
At Least 2 Killed, 23 Wounded in Car Bomb Attack in S. Afghanistan
29 November 2020
Nimitz Carrier Group Returns to Gulf after Drills
Nimitz Carrier Group Returns to Gulf after Drills
28 November 2020
British Military Sent on Secret Mission to Protect Saudi Oilfields
British Military Sent on Secret Mission to Protect Saudi Oilfields
28 November 2020