Gantz Says Will Back Bill to Dissolve Knesset

Islam Times - Zionist Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz said Tuesday his party will vote for an opposition bill to dissolve parliament, a move that could force a fourth election in under two years.

Gantz’s centrist Blue and White party is currently the key partner in a precarious coalition led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud.That coalition, which was only formed after three bitterly-fought elections between Netanyahu and Gantz failed to produce a clear winner, was plagued from the outset by in-fighting and recriminations.Gantz, a former army serving as defense minister, said that Netanyahu’s refusal to support a budget proposal made clear that the premier wanted to take Israel back to the polls.In a televised address he said that Blue and White “will vote tomorrow in favor of dissolving the Knesset (the Zionist enemy’s parliament).”Wednesday’s vote on an opposition-backed measure is however preliminary.If it passes, it will still require at least two additional successful Knesset readings before a new election must be called.Shortly before Gantz spoke, Netanyahu released a video on Twitter in which he urged Gantz to vote against the measure.“Now is not the time for elections,” Netanyahu said. “Now is the time for unity.”