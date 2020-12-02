0
Wednesday 2 December 2020 - 11:21

‘Israel’ Installs Buoy to Mark Disputed Maritime Border

Story Code : 901229
The source added that the Zionist entity is attempting to impose the boundary on Lebanese negotiators by installing the buoy and waiting for UNIFIL’s response to the action.

This comes a day after the announcement that the next round of indirect negotiations between Lebanon and the occupation entity over the maritime border demarcation had been postponed. So-called ‘Israeli’ Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz confirmed the delay and said it had been agreed with the Americans that talks would be postponed for a few weeks.

The meeting had been originally set for Wednesday following talks that had taken place in November at the headquarters of the UN Interim Force in Naqoura, south of Lebanon.

The Lebanese delegation has pushed for an additional 1,430 square kilometers to be included in the country’s territory on top of the already disputed 860 square kilometer area. Both sides say the latter is in their respective Exclusive Economic Zone and brings what is now an occupied gas field into disputed territory.

Currently, Lebanon also disputes 13 land points along the UN-demarcated land border, known as the “Blue Line.”
