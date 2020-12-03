0
Thursday 3 December 2020 - 04:15

Dubai Commodities Center Opens Office in Tel Aviv to Boost “Israeli” Trade Via UAE

Story Code : 901344
The new office will support “Israeli” businesses, from all industries and sectors, interested in setting up a presence in Dubai and DMCC’s Free Zone. The DMCC is home to the Dubai Diamond Exchange and hosts more than 1,000 companies connected to the diamond trade.

The announcement follows a landmark collaboration agreement between Dubai Diamond Exchange [DDE] and IDE signed in September 2020 and is set to significantly boost diamond trade between Dubai and “Israel”, among other sectors including technology, innovation and energy.

“This is an exciting new chapter in the trade story of the United Arab Emirates and ‘Israel’, and one that will usher in a new wave of ‘Israeli’ enterprise through Dubai,” said Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC, and Chairman of the Dubai Diamond Exchange, according to an article on the DMCC website.

Bin Sulayem added that there had already been enormous interest from “Israeli” companies to do business "in, with and through Dubai" – in particular with diamonds. From somewhat meager beginnings, in only the last 15 years Dubai has transformed itself into the world's third-largest trading hub.

Senior representatives of DMCC and the Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange [DGCX] were aboard the inaugural commercial flight from Dubai to Ben Gurion International Airport.

Yoram Dvash, President of the “Israel” Diamond Exchange and the World Federation of Diamond Bourses [WFDB], said: “This is a historic step that opens up vast economic opportunities for ‘Israel’ in a whole range of areas, especially diamonds. Having the DMCC representative office in the IDE complex will enable us to work together to realize the full potential of the ‘Israeli’ Diamond Industry."
