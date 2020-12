Islam Times - The Saudi Foreign Minister called on the United States to consult with the Arab countries on any possible agreement with Iran.

The Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan called on the United States on Saturday to consult with the Arab countries on any possible nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran, AFP reported.Referring to his country's move to reconcile with Qatar, the Saudi official further noted that Riyadh's allies are on the same path in resolving regional issues.