0
Tuesday 5 January 2021 - 13:29

10 Ex-Pentagon Chiefs Warn Trump over Agenda to Overturn Election Results

Story Code : 908289
10 Ex-Pentagon Chiefs Warn Trump over Agenda to Overturn Election Results
“The time for questioning the results has passed; the time for the formal counting of the electoral college votes, as prescribed in the Constitution and statute, has arrived,” they wrote in an extraordinary rebuke of the lame-duck in an opinion published by The Washington Post.

US Congress is set to vote Wednesday to certify the electoral college victory of Biden in the November 3 presidential election amid concerns that the commander-in-chief might use the military to pursue his agenda.

“Efforts to involve the US armed forces in resolving election disputes would take us into dangerous, unlawful and unconstitutional territory,” they wrote. “Civilian and military officials who direct or carry out such measures would be accountable, including potentially facing criminal penalties, for the grave consequences of their actions on our republic.”

President Trump has not conceded defeat in the November 3 race, claiming to be the true winner of the election.

The former defense secretaries wrote that transfers of power “often occur at times of international uncertainty about U.S. national security policy and posture,” adding, “They can be a moment when the nation is vulnerable to actions by adversaries seeking to take advantage of the situation.”

Biden has already spoken of attempts by Trump-appointed Pentagon officials to obstruct a smooth transition of power not the inauguration day.

The opinion article signed by Dick Cheney, William Perry, Donald Rumsfeld, William Cohen, Robert Gates, Leon Panetta, Chuck Hagel, Ash Carter, James Mattis and Mark Esper.
Comment


Featured Stories
Tehran Ahead Of Tel Aviv in Missile Production: Ex-‘Israeli’ PM
Tehran Ahead Of Tel Aviv in Missile Production: Ex-‘Israeli’ PM
Afghan Officials Leave for Doha to Resume Talks with Taliban
Afghan Officials Leave for Doha to Resume Talks with Taliban
5 January 2021
China Calls on US to Stop Spreading ‘Fake info’ About Beijing
China Calls on US to Stop Spreading ‘Fake info’ About Beijing
5 January 2021
Hillary Clinton:
Hillary Clinton: 'What We're Seeing Right Now Is A President with Nothing Left to Lose''
5 January 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah: Assassinating Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Set the US Troops on the Track of Being Expelled from the Region
Sayyed Nasrallah: Assassinating Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Set the US Troops on the Track of Being Expelled from the Region
4 January 2021
Ansarullah: Israeli Spies Operate in Yemen
Ansarullah: Israeli Spies Operate in Yemen
3 January 2021
Blackwater Guard Defends Baghdad Massacre after Trump Pardon
Blackwater Guard Defends Baghdad Massacre after Trump Pardon
3 January 2021
Syria Lashes out at US ‘Arrogant’ Policy of Sanctions
Syria Lashes out at US ‘Arrogant’ Policy of Sanctions
3 January 2021
Israelis Smuggle Drugs into Dubai for New Year’s Celebrations: Report
Israelis Smuggle Drugs into Dubai for New Year’s Celebrations: Report
3 January 2021
Martyr Soleimani Both National Hero, Savior of Oppressed Nations
Martyr Soleimani Both National Hero, Savior of Oppressed Nations
2 January 2021
Yemen War: Saudi Attack on Wedding Kills Five Civilians in Hudaydah
Yemen War: Saudi Attack on Wedding Kills Five Civilians in Hudaydah
2 January 2021
Afghan Radio Journalist Shot Dead by Unknown Gunmen in Ghor Province
Afghan Radio Journalist Shot Dead by Unknown Gunmen in Ghor Province
2 January 2021
China Senior Diplomat Says US Relations at
China Senior Diplomat Says US Relations at 'New Crossroads'
2 January 2021