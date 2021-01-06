0
Wednesday 6 January 2021 - 10:26

Twenty Killed in an Airstrike in Central Mali

Story Code : 908494
Twenty Killed in an Airstrike in Central Mali
The French military, which carries out operations against Takfiri rebels operating in the region, declined to comment on the reported deaths and there was no immediate comment from the Malian government.

A man wounded in the strike told The Associated Press that the extremists had approached a group of civilians celebrating a wedding on Sunday, demanding that the men in attendance separate from the women.

"We were in the process of carrying out the orders when I heard the sound of an airplane and immediately a strike from above. Afterward, I didn’t see anything because I was unconscious," the man said from a health center in Douentza, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.

Hamadoun Dicko, leader of one of the largest ethnic Peuhl organizations in Mali, said witnesses described two air raids on Jan. 3 in the village of Bouti.

"There were at least 20 dead and more than 27 missing. I have personally lost two friends," said Dicko, president of the Tabital Pulaaku Youth Association.

Guillaume Nguefa, head of the human rights section of the UN mission in Mali confirmed the incident but did not provide more details.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Test-fires Azarakhsh Missile from National Drone
Iran Test-fires Azarakhsh Missile from National Drone
Iraq Starts Legal Proceedings to Sue US for Uranium Bombings
Iraq Starts Legal Proceedings to Sue US for Uranium Bombings
6 January 2021
Amnesty Calls on ‘Israel’ to Give Palestinians COVID-19 Vaccine
Amnesty Calls on ‘Israel’ to Give Palestinians COVID-19 Vaccine
6 January 2021
US Moves 60 ISIL Forces to Base on Syrian-Jordanian Border
US Moves 60 ISIL Forces to Base on Syrian-Jordanian Border
6 January 2021
Tehran Ahead Of Tel Aviv in Missile Production: Ex-‘Israeli’ PM
Tehran Ahead Of Tel Aviv in Missile Production: Ex-‘Israeli’ PM
5 January 2021
Afghan Officials Leave for Doha to Resume Talks with Taliban
Afghan Officials Leave for Doha to Resume Talks with Taliban
5 January 2021
China Calls on US to Stop Spreading ‘Fake info’ About Beijing
China Calls on US to Stop Spreading ‘Fake info’ About Beijing
5 January 2021
Hillary Clinton:
Hillary Clinton: 'What We're Seeing Right Now Is A President with Nothing Left to Lose''
5 January 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah: Assassinating Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Set the US Troops on the Track of Being Expelled from the Region
Sayyed Nasrallah: Assassinating Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Set the US Troops on the Track of Being Expelled from the Region
4 January 2021
Ansarullah: Israeli Spies Operate in Yemen
Ansarullah: Israeli Spies Operate in Yemen
3 January 2021
Blackwater Guard Defends Baghdad Massacre after Trump Pardon
Blackwater Guard Defends Baghdad Massacre after Trump Pardon
3 January 2021
Syria Lashes out at US ‘Arrogant’ Policy of Sanctions
Syria Lashes out at US ‘Arrogant’ Policy of Sanctions
3 January 2021
Israelis Smuggle Drugs into Dubai for New Year’s Celebrations: Report
Israelis Smuggle Drugs into Dubai for New Year’s Celebrations: Report
3 January 2021