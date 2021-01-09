Twitter Permanently Suspends Trump's Account Citing Risk of more Violence

Islam Times - Twitter Inc has said that it has permanently suspended US President Donald Trump’s account, citing the risk of further incitement of violence following the storming of the US Capitol by his supporters.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” Twitter said in a post on Friday explaining its decision.Social media companies have temporarily suspended Trump’s accounts after he posted messages on social media platforms to support violent protesters at the US Capitol.Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday said the ban on the outgoing US president’s Facebook account will be extended indefinitely, at least until President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20.On Thursday, Trump deleted the posts that led to the temporary suspension of his account, according to a Twitter spokesperson.Twitter said the posts violated their policies and required the president to delete them before regaining access to his account which he got.