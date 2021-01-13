Syria Reports Israeli Aggression on Areas in Deir Ez-Zur, Al-Bukamal

Islam Times - The Israeli regime has launched fresh airstrikes on eastern parts of Syria near the Iraqi border, Syrian media say, with reports falling short of providing the number of possible casualties.

The city of Deir Ez-Zur and Al-Bukamal region in eastern Syria saw the Israeli aggression, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported early Wednesday.Citing a military source, SANA said that the attack took place at 1:10 a.m., local time, noting that the results of the attack are currently being "verified".Videos showing the moment of the attack were shared on social media.Syria’s air defenses have in the past intercepted many of the Israeli missiles shot from the occupied territories onto the Arab country.Syria’s missile defense systems thwarted last Wednesday an Israeli missile attack on southern Damascus, shooting down most of the projectiles.