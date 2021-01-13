0
Wednesday 13 January 2021 - 11:11

Syria Reports Israeli Aggression on Areas in Deir Ez-Zur, Al-Bukamal

Story Code : 909889
Syria Reports Israeli Aggression on Areas in Deir Ez-Zur, Al-Bukamal
The city of Deir Ez-Zur and Al-Bukamal region in eastern Syria saw the Israeli aggression, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported early Wednesday.

Citing a military source, SANA said that the attack took place at 1:10 a.m., local time, noting that the results of the attack are currently being "verified".

Videos showing the moment of the attack were shared on social media.

Syria’s air defenses have in the past intercepted many of the Israeli missiles shot from the occupied territories onto the Arab country.

Syria’s missile defense systems thwarted last Wednesday an Israeli missile attack on southern Damascus, shooting down most of the projectiles.
Related Stories
What’s Behind US Striving after Syria’s Abu Kamal Seizure?
Islam Times - As the life of the ISIS-declared caliphate led by the self-appointed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi nears its end, the future of the West Asia region after the terrorist group’s obliteration ...
Comment


Featured Stories
US Shedding Crocodile Tears on Chemical Weapons Victims
US Shedding Crocodile Tears on Chemical Weapons Victims
Kim Jong Un Vows to Boost North Korea’s Nuclear Arsenal
Kim Jong Un Vows to Boost North Korea’s Nuclear Arsenal
13 January 2021
Russia Slams US Claims about Iran Becoming ‘Safe Haven’ for al-Qaeda as Baseless
Russia Slams US Claims about Iran Becoming ‘Safe Haven’ for al-Qaeda as Baseless
13 January 2021
Syria Reports Israeli Aggression on Areas in Deir Ez-Zur, Al-Bukamal
Syria Reports Israeli Aggression on Areas in Deir Ez-Zur, Al-Bukamal
13 January 2021
US-Backed Militants Kidnap Twenty Syrians in Deir Ez-Zur
US-Backed Militants Kidnap Twenty Syrians in Deir Ez-Zur
12 January 2021
Pompeo, Mossad Head Dining in Washington: Linking Iran to Al-Qaeda!
Pompeo, Mossad Head Dining in Washington: Linking Iran to Al-Qaeda!
12 January 2021
Zionist Entity to Reopen Liaison Office in Morocco
Zionist Entity to Reopen Liaison Office in Morocco
12 January 2021
More Extremist Violence Expected in DC ahead of Inauguration Day
More Extremist Violence Expected in DC ahead of Inauguration Day
12 January 2021
India Refuses to Budge on US Threat as 100 Airmen Ready for S-400 System Training in Russia
India Refuses to Budge on US Threat as 100 Airmen Ready for S-400 System Training in Russia
11 January 2021
Two ISIL Leaders Arrested in Western Iraq
Two ISIL Leaders Arrested in Western Iraq
11 January 2021
Iran Can Become Economic Power of Region: Imran Khan
Iran Can Become Economic Power of Region: Imran Khan
11 January 2021
US Planning to Blacklist Yemen’s Ansarullah
US Planning to Blacklist Yemen’s Ansarullah
11 January 2021
White House Threatened FDA Head to Approve Pfizer or Quit
White House Threatened FDA Head to Approve Pfizer or Quit
10 January 2021