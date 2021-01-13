Iran’s Navy Stages War Drills, Receives Two Warships

Islam Times - The Iranian Navy on Wednesday took delivery of a forward base ship and a corvette as it started a military drill in Iran’s southern waters.

In a formal ceremony on Wednesday morning, the Navy’s Southern Fleet received Makran forward base ship and Zereh [Armor] missile-launching frigate on the first day of a naval drill, dubbed Eqtedar [Power].The event was attended by Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, and other senior commanders.Makran forward base ship can carry 100,000 tons of fuel and fresh water and supply them to the naval vessels in various locations.The Iranian vessel is capable of making voyages for 1,000 days without a port call.In September, Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said Makran is the country’s largest military vessel that can carry seven helicopters.It could provide support for the Navy’s forces and warships in high seas, especially in the Northern Indian Ocean, Bab el-Mandeb Strait and Red Sea.Zereh missile-launching vessel, with its high maneuverability and speed, would help the Navy in defending the Islamic Republic of Iran’s territorial waters.Iran’s Armed Forces hold routine military exercises throughout the year in order to enhance capabilities to defend the country and its interests.The Eqtedar-99 drill that began on Wednesday morning involves various naval units.