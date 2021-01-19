US Military Transfers Daesh Terrorists from Syria’s Hasakah to Al-Tanf

Islam Times - The US occupation forces in Syria transported at least 70 of Daesh (ISIS or ISIL) terrorists from the prisons which are under the control of QSD militia in Hasakah Province to al-Tanf base on the Syrian-Jordanian border.

The Daesh terrorists who were transported to the illegitimate US base in al-Tanf area had been detained in the Industrial Secondary School in the southern entrance of Hasakah City, with the aim of investing in terror activities and being used to implement Washington’s schemes in the region, SANA reported.Sources told SANA that the US occupation forces in al-Tanf provide a sanctuary for the terrorists in the region as they supply them with weapons and provide them with protection by transferring them from one place to another to implement their hostile schemes against Syria.On January 5, the US occupation forces transported 10 Daesh militants whom had been detained at “al-Bulghar Camp”, east of al-Shadadi City to al-Tanf, and 50 other terrorists from the prison of the Industrial Secondary School in Hasakah.