0
Tuesday 19 January 2021 - 03:57

US Military Transfers Daesh Terrorists from Syria’s Hasakah to Al-Tanf

Story Code : 911009
US Military Transfers Daesh Terrorists from Syria’s Hasakah to Al-Tanf
The Daesh terrorists who were transported to the illegitimate US base in al-Tanf area had been detained in the Industrial Secondary School in the southern entrance of Hasakah City, with the aim of investing in terror activities and being used to implement Washington’s schemes in the region, SANA reported.

Sources told SANA that the US occupation forces in al-Tanf provide a sanctuary for the terrorists in the region as they supply them with weapons and provide them with protection by transferring them from one place to another to implement their hostile schemes against Syria.

On January 5, the US occupation forces transported 10 Daesh militants whom had been detained at “al-Bulghar Camp”, east of al-Shadadi City to al-Tanf, and 50 other terrorists from the prison of the Industrial Secondary School in Hasakah.
Related Stories
Syrian government forces besiege US base in al-Tanf
Islam Times - Syrian government forces have reportedly encircled a US military base at the al-Tanf border crossing with Jordan, after recapturing large parts of the Badiya region from ...
Comment


Featured Stories
My Uncle ‘Enjoyed Every Second’ of Capitol Riot: Mary Trump
My Uncle ‘Enjoyed Every Second’ of Capitol Riot: Mary Trump
Two Female Supreme Court Judges Assassinated in Kabul
Two Female Supreme Court Judges Assassinated in Kabul
17 January 2021
Is “Israel” Ignoring the Biggest Strategic Threat It Faces?
Is “Israel” Ignoring the Biggest Strategic Threat It Faces?
17 January 2021
FBI: Capitol Rioters Claim Officer Told Them,
FBI: Capitol Rioters Claim Officer Told Them, 'It's Your House Now'
17 January 2021
Pompeo Accused Iran to Gain Zionists Support in 2024 Election: Pakistani PM
Pompeo Accused Iran to Gain Zionists Support in 2024 Election: Pakistani PM
16 January 2021
Pentagon Expands US Central Command Mission to Include Zionist Entity
Pentagon Expands US Central Command Mission to Include Zionist Entity
16 January 2021
‘As If It Was Baghdad’: US Secret Service Creates Fortified ‘Capitol Green Zone’ Ahead of Inauguration
‘As If It Was Baghdad’: US Secret Service Creates Fortified ‘Capitol Green Zone’ Ahead of Inauguration
16 January 2021
President Abbas Decrees First Parliamentary, Presidential Elections in Palestine in 15 Years
President Abbas Decrees First Parliamentary, Presidential Elections in Palestine in 15 Years
16 January 2021
The Last Craziness?! Trump Orders Agencies to Work on New Nuclear Powers
The Last Craziness?! Trump Orders Agencies to Work on New Nuclear Powers
15 January 2021
1st Phase of Great Prophet 15 Drills Starts with Ballistic Missiles Mass Firing
1st Phase of Great Prophet 15 Drills Starts with Ballistic Missiles Mass Firing
15 January 2021
KSA Using COVID-19 Detection Apps to Spy on Its Citizens, Residents
KSA Using COVID-19 Detection Apps to Spy on Its Citizens, Residents
15 January 2021
Axis of Evil: “Israel” Pushes Biden to take it Easy on Saudi Arabia, UAE
Axis of Evil: “Israel” Pushes Biden to take it Easy on Saudi Arabia, UAE
15 January 2021
Zionists Seeking to Influence Biden
Zionists Seeking to Influence Biden's Policy toward Iran
14 January 2021