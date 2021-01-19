0
Tuesday 19 January 2021 - 10:58

Uganda Accuses US of Trying to Undermine Presidential Elections

Story Code : 911091
"What she has been trying to do blatantly is to meddle in Uganda's internal politics, particularly elections, to subvert our elections and the will of the people," Government Spokesman Ofwono Opondo stated, Sputnik reported.

According to the electoral commission, Yoweri Museveni, who has been in power since 1986, won re-election for a sixth term with 58.64 percent, while Wine received 34.83 percent of the vote.

Wine and his National Unity Platform announced they were planning to file a lawsuit, claiming the election was rigged, resulting in clashes between opposition protesters and security forces it the country, claiming several lives and resulting in some arrests.

In the meantime, the military has reportedly blocked the party's offices in the capital and surrounded Wine's house.
