0
Tuesday 26 January 2021 - 08:45

Taiwan Air Force Flexes Muscles after Chinese Overflight

Story Code : 912456
Taiwan Air Force Flexes Muscles after Chinese Overflight
The base in the southern city of Tainan, home to F-CK-1 Ching-kuo Indigenous Defence Fighters (IDF), frequently scrambles jets to intercept China’s air force, Reuters reported.

In a hardened shelter, flight crew from the First Tactical Fighter Wing rushed to ready two IDFs as an alarm bell rang out, aiming to get them off the ground within five minutes of an emergency call, armed with US-made Sidewinders and domestically-developed Wan Chien air-to-ground cruise missiles.

Colonel Lee Ching-shi told Reuters their jets usually go up armed with guns, Sidewinders and Taiwan-made Sky Sword missiles when reacting to Chinese jets and they can respond “at any time”.

“We are ready,” he said during a government-organized visit to the base. “We will not give up one inch of our territory.”

Meanwhile, China said on Tuesday it will conduct military exercises in the South China Sea this week, amid the growing tensions with the United States.

A notice issued by the country’s Maritime Safety Administration prohibited entry into a portion of waters in the Gulf of Tonkin to the west of the Leizhou Peninsula in southwestern China from Jan. 27 to Jan. 30, but it did not offer details on when the drills would take place or at what scale.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Drone Attack on Saudi Capital
Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Drone Attack on Saudi Capital
US to Deploy Israel
US to Deploy Israel's Iron Dome Missiles to Persian Gulf Bases
24 January 2021
Maduro Condemns Terrorist Attack Targeting PDVSA Gas Pipeline in Anzoategui
Maduro Condemns Terrorist Attack Targeting PDVSA Gas Pipeline in Anzoategui
24 January 2021
US Looting Syrian Oil to Send It to Israel: Ex-US Diplomat
US Looting Syrian Oil to Send It to Israel: Ex-US Diplomat
24 January 2021
Pyongyang Uses Diplomacy to Advance Nuclear Programme: US National Intelligence Officer
Pyongyang Uses Diplomacy to Advance Nuclear Programme: US National Intelligence Officer
23 January 2021
Over 100 NGOs Urge Bahraini King to Release Rights Defender Abdul-Hadi Al-Khawaja
Over 100 NGOs Urge Bahraini King to Release Rights Defender Abdul-Hadi Al-Khawaja
23 January 2021
UN: Violence in Sudan’s Darfur Killed 250, Displaced 100,000
UN: Violence in Sudan’s Darfur Killed 250, Displaced 100,000
23 January 2021
At Least 27 Palestinians Injured in Gaza Explosion
At Least 27 Palestinians Injured in Gaza Explosion
23 January 2021
Iraqi Resistance Group: Bin Salman to Pay Price for Baghdad Explosions
Iraqi Resistance Group: Bin Salman to Pay Price for Baghdad Explosions
22 January 2021
Four People Killed, Four Injured in
Four People Killed, Four Injured in 'Israeli Rocket Attack' on Hama, Syria
22 January 2021
Bomb Kills 1 Police, Wounds 3 In Egypt’s Sinai
Bomb Kills 1 Police, Wounds 3 In Egypt’s Sinai
22 January 2021
Pelosi Vows Action on Trump Trial:
Pelosi Vows Action on Trump Trial: 'We Must Do It'
22 January 2021
US Return to JCPOA Should Not Couple with Preconditions for Iran: Russia
US Return to JCPOA Should Not Couple with Preconditions for Iran: Russia
22 January 2021