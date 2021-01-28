US Flies B-52 Bombers Over Middle East for Third Time This Year

Islam Times - The United States has flown B-52 bombers over the Middle East, US Central Command [CENTCOM] said on Wednesday, the third so-called “presence patrol” so far this year.

The flyover was the first since US President Joe Biden took office on January 20, with the others taking place near the end of Donald Trump’s presidency in what was widely viewed as a ‘show of strength’ against Iran.The B-52 bombers took off from the US state of Louisiana and “successfully completed a presence patrol in the Middle East” on Wednesday, CENTCOM said in a statement.The mission was “intended to demonstrate the US military’s ability to deploy air power anywhere in the world to deter potential aggression and showcase the US commitment to regional security”, the statement said.The flyover comes a day after the Zionist entity’s top general said the ‘Israeli’ military was revising attack plans against Iran and warned Biden against returning to the Iranian nuclear agreement.Trump, whose administration pursued a “maximum pressure” strategy against Tehran, unilaterally withdrew from the deal in 2018, but Biden has promised to return to the accord under which Iran agreed to curb its nuclear program in exchange for a lifting of international sanctions.