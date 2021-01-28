0
Thursday 28 January 2021 - 11:40

Israel Might Be Behind Tunisian President’s Failed Assassination: Party Leader

Story Code : 912907
Israel Might Be Behind Tunisian President’s Failed Assassination: Party Leader
On Wednesday evening, Tunisian media reported that the 62-year-old Saied had survived an assassination attempt with ricin, a very toxic substance sent to him in a mail parcel at the Carthage Palace.

According to experts, if inhaled, the substance is much more toxic than when it is injected or ingested, and a few milligrams of it are sufficient to cause immediate death.

Following the reports, the president’s office issued a statement, confirming the accounts.

“All private mail messages are currently being tested and sorted at the Carthage Palace, and examined at an off-site facility before reaching the presidential palace,” it added.

Furthermore, the president’s brother, Nofal, confirmed that his brother was fine and well and that the assassination attempt against the president had failed.

The incident is currently under investigation to determine who has sent the toxic package and who or what entity was behind the assassination attempt.

On Thursday, Zaheer al-Magzawi, the leader of the People’s Movement, said in an interview with the Lebanese al-Mayadeen television channel that Israel might have been behind the attempt as Saied has time and again denounced the idea of normalization of ties with the regime in Tel Aviv.

“We are waiting for the Tunisian presidency and security services to explain the assassination attempt against President Kais Saied,” he said.

“Every possible perpetrator could be behind this assassination attempt against the Tunisian president, particularly Israel, because of the Tunisian president’s stance on normalizing relations with the regime,” Magzawi added.

Back in October 2019 and during a pre-election debate, Saied slammed the idea of normalizing ties with Israel, stressing that Tunisia was in a state of war with the occupying regime and that anybody who normalized relations with Tel Aviv had to be tried for treason.

In a number of much-condemned US-brokered agreements, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco have recently normalized their relations with Israel.
Source : PR
Related Stories
Turkey Turned into Terrorism Patron under Erdoğan: Republican People’s Party Leader
Islam Times - As Syria seeks to clear its lands of terrorists, Turkey has become a patron for extremist organisations under President Recep Tayyip ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Syrian Army Eliminates Eight Terrorists Who Attacked Buses on Deir Ezzor-Palmyra Highway
Syrian Army Eliminates Eight Terrorists Who Attacked Buses on Deir Ezzor-Palmyra Highway
US Flies B-52 Bombers Over Middle East for Third Time This Year
US Flies B-52 Bombers Over Middle East for Third Time This Year
28 January 2021
Foundation Linked to Biden Pick for Cybersecurity Gave $500k to AIPAC
Foundation Linked to Biden Pick for Cybersecurity Gave $500k to AIPAC
28 January 2021
Israel Might Be Behind Tunisian President’s Failed Assassination: Party Leader
Israel Might Be Behind Tunisian President’s Failed Assassination: Party Leader
28 January 2021
Shamkhani Receives Taliban Delegation: US Seeks Continuation of Bloodshed in Afghanistan
Shamkhani Receives Taliban Delegation: US Seeks Continuation of Bloodshed in Afghanistan
27 January 2021
Syria’s Jaafari: “Israeli” Occupation of Arab Territories Threatens Regional Stability, Security
Syria’s Jaafari: “Israeli” Occupation of Arab Territories Threatens Regional Stability, Security
27 January 2021
Putin Introduces Bill to Renew Nuclear Treaty With US
Putin Introduces Bill to Renew Nuclear Treaty With US
27 January 2021
New Pentagon Chief Might Revise Number of Troops in Afghanistan, Iraq: WSJ
New Pentagon Chief Might Revise Number of Troops in Afghanistan, Iraq: WSJ
27 January 2021
US Troops Transfer via Erbil
US Troops Transfer via Erbil 'Violation of Iraq Sovereignty'
26 January 2021
Taiwan Air Force Flexes Muscles after Chinese Overflight
Taiwan Air Force Flexes Muscles after Chinese Overflight
26 January 2021
Biden Says Trump’s Impeachment Trial ’Has to Happen’
Biden Says Trump’s Impeachment Trial ’Has to Happen’
26 January 2021
Nigerian Security Forces Attack Sheikh Zakzaky’s Supporters
Nigerian Security Forces Attack Sheikh Zakzaky’s Supporters
26 January 2021
Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Drone Attack on Saudi Capital
Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Drone Attack on Saudi Capital
24 January 2021