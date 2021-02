Islam Times - Hezbollah’s Central Military Media announced that on Monday morning the Islamic Resistance shot down an 'Israeli' drone that violated the Lebanese airspace, and its remains were taken by the Islamic Resistance fighters from the outskirts of south Lebanon town of Blida.

Meanwhile, the ‘Israeli’ military admitted losing one of its intruding drones, claiming that had fallen inside Lebanon.The Zionist military alleged that the drone had fallen in Lebanese territory during an operation near the border demarcation area known as the Blue Line and that there was, “no breach of information.”