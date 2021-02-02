0
Tuesday 2 February 2021 - 07:12

Gantz Threatens Iran, Hezbollah, Palestinian Resistance in First Interview with Arab TV

The remarks were given in the first ever interview with an Arab TV channel.

Israeli forces “and the entire defense establishment recognize the option of direct action against Iran’s nuclear installations, though we hope it doesn’t come to that,” Gantz told Cairo-based Alghad TV.

Gantz was commenting on statements made last week by Israeli Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi, who said the Zionist entity was readying an action plan against the Iranian nuclear program.

Gantz said he had “nothing against Iranian people whatsoever,” noting that Tehran’s “sponsorship of terror” by supporting Hezbollah and the Huthis in Yemen “necessitate action.”

Talking about ‘challenges’ to the Zionist entity’s security, Gantz said: “Unfortunately, any future regional war will involve many civilians, it’s not just a matter of an army against army. Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas and the Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip fire their missiles toward populated areas in Israel, at Arab and Jewish communities alike.”

“At the end of the day, we will have to attack these missiles which they embed within civilian spaces.”
