Thursday 11 February 2021 - 11:22

Hamas Lauds Leader’s ‘Honorable’ Position on Palestine

Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Hamas Political Bureau, sent a congratulatory message to Ayatollah Khamenei on Wednesday on the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, which ousted the US-backed Pahlavi monarchy and led to the establishment of the Islamic Republic.

In his message, Haniyeh said Hamas along with the Palestinian people share the joy of Iranians on this auspicious occasion.

He expressed the Palestinian nation’s deep appreciation to Ayatollah Khamenei for his “honorable and unchanging” position on standing by the Palestinians and backing their just cause and courageous resistance in defending their legitimate rights.

He added that Hamas was looking forward to Iran and the Leader’s continued support for the Palestinian people and their just cause so that will continue to put up resistance and defend their legitimate rights, Press TV reported.

In a letter to Haniyeh in July 2020, Ayatollah Khamenei assured Palestinian resistance fighters that as ever, Iran always has their back and will not forsake its duty of confronting the occupying Israeli regime’s evil nature.

“The Islamic Republic, as before, does not stint on any effort to support the oppressed Palestinian people, redress their rights, and also fight off the bogus and usurping Zionist regime’s evil,” the Leader said.
