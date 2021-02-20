Leader Hails Youth’s Strong Presence in Iran’s Vital Arenas

Islam Times - Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei praised the significant role that the young generation play in the critical and important issues of the country.

In a message to the 55th meeting of the Union of Islamic Students Association in Europe, Ayatollah Khamenei said described the strong presence of the youth in the country’s sensitive arenas as another achievement of the Islamic Revolution.The text of his message, which was read this morning by Hojjatoleslam Ahmad Vaezi, the representative of the Leader for University Student Affairs in Europe, in the virtual meeting of this union, is as follows:Dear students,With each passing day, the importance of the role of the youth in the development of the country and guaranteeing its future is becoming more and more apparent.The coronavirus pandemic proved this once again. The enthusiasm, motivation and joyful hope of the youth in this matter, like many other issues in the country, led to scientific and practical openings.This is one of the greatest honors of the Islamic Revolution, which has been able give the opportunity to the honorable youth of the country to play such vital roles.Dear students, in this precious opportunity that is available to you, you are expected to adorn yourself as much as possible with scientific, religious and moral competencies and prepare yourself to play great roles.The Union of Islamic Students Associations has a heavier, and of course more honorable, task in this regard.Seyyed Ali Khamenei