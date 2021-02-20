0
Saturday 20 February 2021 - 11:47

Moscow City Court Rules Navalny’s Converted Prison Sentence Legal

Story Code : 917366
Moscow City Court Rules Navalny’s Converted Prison Sentence Legal
"Having heard the opinions of the sides, the court rules to change the decision of the court of first instance and to count the time convict Navalny spent between December 30, 2014 and February 17, 2015 in his sentence. Otherwise, [the court rules] to leave the decision of the Simonovsky Court unchanged and to dismiss the complaint of Navalny’s defense team," judge Dmitry Balashov announced the decision.

Considering this ruling, Navalny will spend two years and six months behind bars in total.

On February 2, 2021 Moscow’s Simonovsky Court converted Alexey Navalny’s suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher case into a real prison term at a hearing in the Moscow City Court.

Navalny will serve his term in a general security penal colony. He will be kept at a pre-trial detention center until the ruling comes into effect.
Comment


Featured Stories
Bibi: Equatorial Guinea to Move Embassy to Al-Quds
Bibi: Equatorial Guinea to Move Embassy to Al-Quds
Blackwater Founder Broke UN Arms Embargo by Arming Libya’s General Haftar
Blackwater Founder Broke UN Arms Embargo by Arming Libya’s General Haftar
20 February 2021
Morocco Suppressing Activists in Western Sahara After Deal with Israel
Morocco Suppressing Activists in Western Sahara After Deal with Israel
20 February 2021
US Says No Plan to Lift Sanctions before Potential Talks
US Says No Plan to Lift Sanctions before Potential Talks
20 February 2021
US Informed Israel Regime ahead of Iran Policy Announcement
US Informed Israel Regime ahead of Iran Policy Announcement
19 February 2021
NATO to Send Up to 3,500 More Troops to Iraq
NATO to Send Up to 3,500 More Troops to Iraq
19 February 2021
Ambassador: Siege, Famine Aggressors’ Weapon against Yemeni People
Ambassador: Siege, Famine Aggressors’ Weapon against Yemeni People
19 February 2021
Police, Protesters Clash for Third Night over Freedom of Speech in Spain
Police, Protesters Clash for Third Night over Freedom of Speech in Spain
19 February 2021
Israeli PM Finally Receives Much Coveted Call from Biden
Israeli PM Finally Receives Much Coveted Call from Biden
18 February 2021
ISIS Declares War on Yemeni Ansarullah
ISIS Declares War on Yemeni Ansarullah
18 February 2021
Covid Racism!! Latino, Black Americans See Lowest Vaccination Rates
Covid Racism!! Latino, Black Americans See Lowest Vaccination Rates
18 February 2021
Yemen: UK Arms Used by Persian Gulf Regimes Deadlier Than COVID-19
Yemen: UK Arms Used by Persian Gulf Regimes Deadlier Than COVID-19
18 February 2021
Hezbollah Warns Israeli Regime Not to Play with Fire
Hezbollah Warns Israeli Regime Not to Play with Fire
17 February 2021