Sunday 21 February 2021 - 06:32

Iran Blames 3 European States for Half of Global Drug Distribution

Iran Blames 3 European States for Half of Global Drug Distribution
“At present, there are 300mln addicted drug consumers in the world, while three European states host 50% of narcotics distribution,” General Momeni told reporters in a press conference on Saturday.

He also further warned that based on data provided by the UN, drug consumption among teenagers and youth is increasing.

General Momeni had also in November 2020 warned the European countries that their support for the increasing trend of industrial narcotics production in Afghanistan would be detrimental to the European and regional countries.

Momeni made the remarks in a video conference meeting with Director-General of the UN Office at Vienna and Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Ghada Wali at the time. 

He pointed out that despite the conditions caused by the spreading of coronavirus in the world and the imposition of oppressive sanctions against Iran, the Islamic Republic has not stopped fighting against drug trafficking.

Also, last August, General Momeni said that production of drugs in Afghanistan has 50-folded in the past two decades after the US invasion, warning that the NATO aircraft traffic narcotics.

“We have reliable intel showing that the NATO aircraft transit and traffic drugs,” General Momeni said.

He noted that the NATO’s involvement in drug trafficking activities indicates that “we are facing a war and Iran is in the forefront of this war in the region”.

“We are not like other countries where the drug issue is only a social phenomenon, rather we are fighting an unequal war backed by the arrogant powers purposefully,” General Momeni said.
