Sunday 21 February 2021 - 21:05

Israeli Woman Detained in Syria Spotted on Lebanon Border Last October: Al-Manar Reporter

Story Code : 917636
Israeli Woman Detained in Syria Spotted on Lebanon Border Last October: Al-Manar Reporter
Al-Manar reporter Ai Shoeib posted on his Twitter account on Sunday photos of the woman who was in a vehicle near the border between Lebanon and the occupied territories in October 2020.

Shoeib noted that Zionist officials have kept silent on the issue.

“Do you remember Dina Cohen, the Israeli service member who was spotted at Aita Al-Shaab border area of Khallet Warde? She is the same Israeli woman who crossed the fence at Syria’s Majdal Shams and was released as part of a swap deal despite reservation by Israeli officials on the issue,” Al-Manar reported said.

The Israeli woman, who had strayed over the border, landed in the Zionist entity on Friday morning.

She was released as part of a Russian-mediated swap deal between Syria and the Zionist entity. The swap deal also saw two Syrians released by the occupation regime.
