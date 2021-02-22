0
Monday 22 February 2021 - 09:26

Thousands Evacuated amid Floods in Indonesia’s West Java

Story Code : 917716
Thousands Evacuated amid Floods in Indonesia’s West Java
Bekasi district in Indonesia’s West Java province have experienced flooding since Saturday because of heavy rain.

“Some embankments are broken, not only from the river embankment but also from the irrigation embankments,” Public Works and Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono said Monday, AP reported.

Rescuers from the National Search and Rescue Agency have been deployed.

Raditya Jati, spokesperson for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, said that more than 28,000 residents in four villages in Bekasi district and 34 villages in Karawang district are affected by the floods. At least 4,184 people are being evacuated.

Thousands of houses in the area are covered with 100 to 250 centimeters (40 to 100 inches) of water and are without power.

Seasonal rains and high tides in recent days have caused dozens of landslides and widespread flooding across much of Indonesia, a chain of 17,000 islands where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near fertile flood plains close to rivers.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iranian Spokesman: No Direct Talks with US on Any Matter
Iranian Spokesman: No Direct Talks with US on Any Matter
Libya’s Interior Minister Escapes Assassination Attempt
Libya’s Interior Minister Escapes Assassination Attempt
22 February 2021
Saudi Arabia Signs Deal with Lockheed Martin to Enhance Kingdom
Saudi Arabia Signs Deal with Lockheed Martin to Enhance Kingdom's Defense, Weapons Manufacturing Capabilities
22 February 2021
NYPD Officer’s Death Note Reveals FBI, Police Involvement Surrounding Malcolm X Assassination
NYPD Officer’s Death Note Reveals FBI, Police Involvement Surrounding Malcolm X Assassination
22 February 2021
Zarif Warns against Israel’s Insatiable Nuclear Ambitions
Zarif Warns against Israel’s Insatiable Nuclear Ambitions
21 February 2021
Saudi Arabia Announces
Saudi Arabia Announces 'Aggressive' Plan to Spend $20bn on Domestic Arms
21 February 2021
Militants Preparing for Chemical Attack in Syria, Says Russian Military
Militants Preparing for Chemical Attack in Syria, Says Russian Military
21 February 2021
Moscow: West Cannot Solve Global Issues without Russia, China
Moscow: West Cannot Solve Global Issues without Russia, China
21 February 2021
Bibi: Equatorial Guinea to Move Embassy to Al-Quds
Bibi: Equatorial Guinea to Move Embassy to Al-Quds
20 February 2021
Blackwater Founder Broke UN Arms Embargo by Arming Libya’s General Haftar
Blackwater Founder Broke UN Arms Embargo by Arming Libya’s General Haftar
20 February 2021
Morocco Suppressing Activists in Western Sahara After Deal with Israel
Morocco Suppressing Activists in Western Sahara After Deal with Israel
20 February 2021
US Says No Plan to Lift Sanctions before Potential Talks
US Says No Plan to Lift Sanctions before Potential Talks
20 February 2021
US Informed Israel Regime ahead of Iran Policy Announcement
US Informed Israel Regime ahead of Iran Policy Announcement
19 February 2021