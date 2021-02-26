0
Friday 26 February 2021 - 02:22

Kim Jong Un Calls for Tougher Discipline in North Korea's Military

Story Code : 918392
Kim Jong Un Calls for Tougher Discipline in North Korea
The meeting comes amid Kim’s drive to rally his ruling Workers’ Party to implement new policy goals for the next five years that were disclosed in a rare congress last month, including the ramping up of military power and greater nuclear war deterrence.

The meeting addressed a series of problems about political activities and discipline among military officials and called for tougher rules to control such matters, Reuters reported.

Kim said the establishment of revolutionary discipline within the military would decide the survival of the army and the success or failure of its activities, KCNA said.
