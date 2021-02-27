0
Saturday 27 February 2021 - 12:23

The ‘Israeli’ Axis of Devil: Talks Underway to Establish Quartet Alliance with Saudi, UAE and Bahrain

While the Zionist entity does not have official diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia, foreign media report that the two sides have long-standing clandestine ties.

However, the UAE and Bahrain, signed a shameful normalization deal with the occupation regime in September 2020 so-called the US-brokered ‘Abraham Accords.’

The reported alliance talks likely come in response to the alleged "growing Iranian threat" in the region, specifically regarding Iran’s nuclear program and its supportive role in the region for endangered nations by wars and blockade such as Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen.

News of the reported talks comes as the newly US administration of Joe Biden sends signals to Tehran and world powers that it is ready to rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal, brokered by former President Barack Obama, which Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vehemently opposed at the time, and still opposes.
