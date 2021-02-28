Spokesman Gives Details of Yemen Strike on Saudi Arabia

Islam Times - The spokesman for Yemen’s army provided more details of a recent attack on targets in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh.

Speaking to Al Masirah TV, Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the Yemeni forces have targeted several sensitive sites in Riyadh in a major operation that lasted from Saturday night until Sunday morning.Zulfaqar ballistic missiles and 15 pilotless aircraft were employed in the strike, he added.Saree said six Qasef-2K drones were also flown to hit major military targets in Saudi Arabia’s Abha and Khamis Mushait.The spokesman underlined that such retaliatory attacks will go on as long as the Saudi enemy continues the acts of aggression and blockade of Yemen.The Yemeni general warned Saudi citizens to stay away from military airports and bases, which are potential targets for strikes.When Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, their objective was to bring fugitive former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, a staunch ally of Riyadh, back to power and crush Ansarullah. The goal of the deadly campaign has not materialized.Houthi Ansarullah fighters have been of significant help to the Yemeni army in defending the country against the invaders, leaving the coalition forces bogged down in Yemen.More than 110,000 Yemenis have been killed since the onset of war.At least 80 percent of the 28-million-strong population is reliant on aid to survive in what the UN has called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.The war has destroyed or closed half of Yemen’s hospitals and clinics, leaving the people helpless particularly at a time when they are in desperate need of medical supplies to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.