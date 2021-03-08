0
Monday 8 March 2021 - 10:05

US, South Korea Reach Cost-Sharing Agreement on American Troops

Story Code : 920327
US, South Korea Reach Cost-Sharing Agreement on American Troops
The proposed “Special Measures Agreement” is a six-year deal and will replace the previous arrangement that expired at the end of 2019.

There are about 28,500 US troops stationed in South Korea for what Washington calls deterrence against North Korea.

Chung Eui-yong, South Korea’s Foreign Minister, asserted that “both sides will make a public announcement and hold a tentative signing ceremony after completing internal reporting procedures.”

“The government will resolve to sign an agreement in a swift manner to resolve its vacuum that has lasted more than a year,” he added.

Meanwhile, a US State Department spokeswoman boasted that the new bilateral deal reflects President Joe Biden administration's “commitment to reinvigorating and modernizing” the US alliances all over the world in order to improve “shared security and prosperity.”

The spokeswoman said that the agreement included a “negotiated meaningful increase in host nation support contributions,” without clarifying on the amount of payment.

Under the previous agreement, she claimed, more than 90 percent of South Korea’s contributions to maintain the US military presence returned to its economy.

Seoul currently pays Washington about $920 million a year. Negotiations for a new agreement stalled when former US president Donald Trump demanded a total of $5 billion from South Korea and rejected Seoul’s offer to pay 13 percent more.
Related Stories
US Senator: Trump Can Make Republican Party Bigger, Stronger, or He 'Could Destroy It'
Islam Times - Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said in an interview that aired Sunday that he thinks former President Donald Trump can make the GOP ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Kurdish Militants Kidnap +200 People in Syria’s Raqqah, Hasakah Provinces
Kurdish Militants Kidnap +200 People in Syria’s Raqqah, Hasakah Provinces
US, South Korea Reach Cost-Sharing Agreement on American Troops
US, South Korea Reach Cost-Sharing Agreement on American Troops
8 March 2021
’Israeli’ Fighter Jets Escort US B-52 Bombers in New Inroad in Mideast
’Israeli’ Fighter Jets Escort US B-52 Bombers in New Inroad in Mideast
8 March 2021
Jewish Fund, UK Branch Continue to Help Further Illegal Land Confiscation in WB
Jewish Fund, UK Branch Continue to Help Further Illegal Land Confiscation in WB
8 March 2021
2 Bombs Blast in Baghdad
2 Bombs Blast in Baghdad
7 March 2021
Pope & Sistani Meeting NO to Normalizing with Israeli Regime
Pope & Sistani Meeting NO to Normalizing with Israeli Regime
7 March 2021
FM Says Venezuela to Continue Moving Forward Regardless of US Sanctions
FM Says Venezuela to Continue Moving Forward Regardless of US Sanctions
7 March 2021
Joint Military Drills of Russia, Belarus to Be Held in March
Joint Military Drills of Russia, Belarus to Be Held in March
7 March 2021
Pentagon Assessing Systems after Tens of Thousands of US Orgs Hacked
Pentagon Assessing Systems after Tens of Thousands of US Orgs Hacked
6 March 2021
Nigerian Professor: Our People Consider Sheikh Zakzaky as their Last Hope for their Freedom
Nigerian Professor: Our People Consider Sheikh Zakzaky as their Last Hope for their Freedom
6 March 2021
Extensive Fire at Farah Customs on Iran-Afghanistan Border
Extensive Fire at Farah Customs on Iran-Afghanistan Border
6 March 2021
Pope Francis Meets Ayatollah Sistani in Najaf
Pope Francis Meets Ayatollah Sistani in Najaf
6 March 2021
US Capitol Police Call for National Guard to Be Deployed for Another Two Months, Citing Threats
US Capitol Police Call for National Guard to Be Deployed for Another Two Months, Citing Threats
5 March 2021