Supreme Political Council Says Ending Saudi-Led Aggression, Blockade Key to Lasting Peace in Yemen

Islam Times - A member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council announced a cessation of the Saudi-led military aggression and its crippling naval and air blockade against the Arab country is the absolute prerequisite for the establishment of peace there.

“Establishment of real peace in Yemen depends on lifting the [Saudi-led] siege, stopping aggression and fighting on all fronts,” Al-Mayadeen television news network quoted Mohammad Ali al-Houthi as saying at a ceremony in the Yemeni capital, Sana’a, on Monday evening.He called on US officials to “abandon racism and arrogance, and embrace peace instead”.Houthi further noted that the Yemeni nation has placed high hopes on fighters from Popular Committees, and strongly relies on them in the face of the Saudi-led military campaign.Addressing Saudi and Emirati officials, he added, “You will not manage to break down our steadfastness, and we will not capitulate at all. We will eventually attain independence and establish sovereignty over the entire Yemeni lands.”“I caution [Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad] bin Salman that your continued war on our country will spell the end of your monarchy and rule. The Yemeni nation, ahead of the seventh year of the [Saudi-led] aggression, will continue its stiff resistance and struggle against the coalition of aggression and its mercenaries until final victory,” Houthi stated.He also praised the victories of Yemeni military and security forces, describing the country’s missile force and combat drone capabilities as the fruit of the Yemeni nation’s steadfastness.Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former President, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, back to power and crushing the popular Ansarullah movement. The war has taken a heavy toll on Yemen's infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories.The United Nations estimated in late 2020 that the war had caused as many as 233,000 deaths in Yemen since 2015, including 131,000 from indirect causes such as lack of food and deadly disease.According to the UN, at least 80 percent of Yemen’s 30 million people need some form of aid or protection.Ansarullah, backed by the Yemeni Armed Forces and allied popular groups, has gone from strength to strength against the Saudi-led invaders, and successfully defended Yemen against the aggression, leaving Riyadh and its allies bogged down in the county.Several human right groups and charities have accused the Western governments of prolonging the war in Yemen by permitting the sale of weapons and military equipments to the kingdom and its allies.