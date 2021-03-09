0
Tuesday 9 March 2021 - 08:21

Supreme Political Council Says Ending Saudi-Led Aggression, Blockade Key to Lasting Peace in Yemen

Story Code : 920492
Supreme Political Council Says Ending Saudi-Led Aggression, Blockade Key to Lasting Peace in Yemen
“Establishment of real peace in Yemen depends on lifting the [Saudi-led] siege, stopping aggression and fighting on all fronts,” Al-Mayadeen television news network quoted Mohammad Ali al-Houthi as saying at a ceremony in the Yemeni capital, Sana’a, on Monday evening.

He called on US officials to “abandon racism and arrogance, and embrace peace instead”.

Houthi further noted that the Yemeni nation has placed high hopes on fighters from Popular Committees, and strongly relies on them in the face of the Saudi-led military campaign.

Addressing Saudi and Emirati officials, he added, “You will not manage to break down our steadfastness, and we will not capitulate at all. We will eventually attain independence and establish sovereignty over the entire Yemeni lands.”

“I caution [Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad] bin Salman that your continued war on our country will spell the end of your monarchy and rule. The Yemeni nation, ahead of the seventh year of the [Saudi-led] aggression, will continue its stiff resistance and struggle against the coalition of aggression and its mercenaries until final victory,” Houthi stated.

He also praised the victories of Yemeni military and security forces, describing the country’s missile force and combat drone capabilities as the fruit of the Yemeni nation’s steadfastness.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former President, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, back to power and crushing the popular Ansarullah movement. The war has taken a heavy toll on Yemen's infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories.

The United Nations estimated in late 2020 that the war had caused as many as 233,000 deaths in Yemen since 2015, including 131,000 from indirect causes such as lack of food and deadly disease. 

According to the UN, at least 80 percent of Yemen’s 30 million people need some form of aid or protection.

Ansarullah, backed by the Yemeni Armed Forces and allied popular groups, has gone from strength to strength against the Saudi-led invaders, and successfully defended Yemen against the aggression, leaving Riyadh and its allies bogged down in the county.

Several human right groups and charities have accused the Western governments of prolonging the war in Yemen by permitting the sale of weapons and military equipments to the kingdom and its allies.
Related Stories
Two Million Yemenis Displaced by Saudi-Led Aggression: Report
Islam Times - The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) says that the number of internally displaced people in Yemen had reached nearly 2 million ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah: US, Daesh Terrorism Two Flip Sides of Same Coin in Iraq
Hezbollah: US, Daesh Terrorism Two Flip Sides of Same Coin in Iraq
‘Israel’ Plans to Annex Parts of West Bank
‘Israel’ Plans to Annex Parts of West Bank
9 March 2021
Russia Says Militants in Syria Plan to Stage Chemical Attack in Idlib Province
Russia Says Militants in Syria Plan to Stage Chemical Attack in Idlib Province
9 March 2021
White House: US to Seek Ways to Improve Saudi Defenses Amid Houthi Attacks
White House: US to Seek Ways to Improve Saudi Defenses Amid Houthi Attacks
9 March 2021
Kurdish Militants Kidnap +200 People in Syria’s Raqqah, Hasakah Provinces
Kurdish Militants Kidnap +200 People in Syria’s Raqqah, Hasakah Provinces
8 March 2021
US, South Korea Reach Cost-Sharing Agreement on American Troops
US, South Korea Reach Cost-Sharing Agreement on American Troops
8 March 2021
’Israeli’ Fighter Jets Escort US B-52 Bombers in New Inroad in Mideast
’Israeli’ Fighter Jets Escort US B-52 Bombers in New Inroad in Mideast
8 March 2021
Jewish Fund, UK Branch Continue to Help Further Illegal Land Confiscation in WB
Jewish Fund, UK Branch Continue to Help Further Illegal Land Confiscation in WB
8 March 2021
2 Bombs Blast in Baghdad
2 Bombs Blast in Baghdad
7 March 2021
Pope & Sistani Meeting NO to Normalizing with Israeli Regime
Pope & Sistani Meeting NO to Normalizing with Israeli Regime
7 March 2021
FM Says Venezuela to Continue Moving Forward Regardless of US Sanctions
FM Says Venezuela to Continue Moving Forward Regardless of US Sanctions
7 March 2021
Joint Military Drills of Russia, Belarus to Be Held in March
Joint Military Drills of Russia, Belarus to Be Held in March
7 March 2021
Pentagon Assessing Systems after Tens of Thousands of US Orgs Hacked
Pentagon Assessing Systems after Tens of Thousands of US Orgs Hacked
6 March 2021