0
Thursday 11 March 2021 - 07:14

Ansarullah Leader Warns Of US-‘Israeli’ Plots To Exploit Yemen’s People, Resources

Story Code : 920847
Ansarullah Leader Warns Of US-‘Israeli’ Plots To Exploit Yemen’s People, Resources
Sayyed Abdul-Malik, who was speaking on the martyrdom anniversary of former Ansarullah Leader Sayyed Hussein Badreddine al-Houthi, said the United States was hatching a plot to target Yemen, just like what it did with Iraq and Afghanistan.

“Yemen is one of the countries targeted by the US conspiracy and as admitted by US leaders, they put Yemen on the list of target countries after Afghanistan and Iraq,” he said.

Sayyed al-Houthi added that the strategic position of Yemen and its resources prompted the US to target the country, noting that “the US invasion of our country is …. full-fledged and if our nation abdicates its responsibility to counter this conspiracy, it means that it has surrendered.”

The Ansarullah leader also noted that the US came to Yemen under the pretext of training the Yemeni Army troops and then it started building bases to increase its dominance over the country.  

The head of Yemeni resistance also slammed the Zionist entity and the West for propagating Takfiri terrorism with the aim of gaining control in the region.

He said “Takfiri groups are operating in parallel with a US-led Western scheme to deceive nations under the guise of fighting terrorism.” 

“Takfiris are created to help achieve the US hegemonic goals and they operate according to American goals,” he added.

Pointing to the crimes committed by the al-Qaeda Takfiri terrorist group in different countries, including Syria, Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq, the Ansarullah leader said only the ‘Israeli’ regime has been immune to their attacks, arguing that the Takfiris have been operating according to the wishes of the Zionist entity’s leadership.
Related Stories
France Boosts Military Presence in Africa to Fight Terrorists or Plunder Resources?
France has announced that it will boost its military presence in former African colonies with war on terror being the latest pretext for the expansion....
Comment


Featured Stories
On Women’s Day, Rights Group Laments Saudi Repression
On Women’s Day, Rights Group Laments Saudi Repression
What’s Behind the Biden Administration’s New $100 Billion Nuclear Missile System?
What’s Behind the Biden Administration’s New $100 Billion Nuclear Missile System?
By Jeremy Kuzmarov
10 March 2021
Armenian PM Announces Dismissal of General Staff Chief
Armenian PM Announces Dismissal of General Staff Chief
10 March 2021
Bin Salman Orders House Arrest of Father-in-Law
Bin Salman Orders House Arrest of Father-in-Law
10 March 2021
Hezbollah: US, Daesh Terrorism Two Flip Sides of Same Coin in Iraq
Hezbollah: US, Daesh Terrorism Two Flip Sides of Same Coin in Iraq
9 March 2021
‘Israel’ Plans to Annex Parts of West Bank
‘Israel’ Plans to Annex Parts of West Bank
9 March 2021
Russia Says Militants in Syria Plan to Stage Chemical Attack in Idlib Province
Russia Says Militants in Syria Plan to Stage Chemical Attack in Idlib Province
9 March 2021
White House: US to Seek Ways to Improve Saudi Defenses Amid Houthi Attacks
White House: US to Seek Ways to Improve Saudi Defenses Amid Houthi Attacks
9 March 2021
Kurdish Militants Kidnap +200 People in Syria’s Raqqah, Hasakah Provinces
Kurdish Militants Kidnap +200 People in Syria’s Raqqah, Hasakah Provinces
8 March 2021
US, South Korea Reach Cost-Sharing Agreement on American Troops
US, South Korea Reach Cost-Sharing Agreement on American Troops
8 March 2021
’Israeli’ Fighter Jets Escort US B-52 Bombers in New Inroad in Mideast
’Israeli’ Fighter Jets Escort US B-52 Bombers in New Inroad in Mideast
8 March 2021
Jewish Fund, UK Branch Continue to Help Further Illegal Land Confiscation in WB
Jewish Fund, UK Branch Continue to Help Further Illegal Land Confiscation in WB
8 March 2021
2 Bombs Blast in Baghdad
2 Bombs Blast in Baghdad
7 March 2021