Ansarullah Leader Warns Of US-‘Israeli’ Plots To Exploit Yemen’s People, Resources

Islam Times - Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badreddine al-Houthi warned about US-‘Israeli’ plots against Yemen, saying Washington wants to exploit Yemeni people and resources, as well as take control of its strategic position.

Sayyed Abdul-Malik, who was speaking on the martyrdom anniversary of former Ansarullah Leader Sayyed Hussein Badreddine al-Houthi, said the United States was hatching a plot to target Yemen, just like what it did with Iraq and Afghanistan.“Yemen is one of the countries targeted by the US conspiracy and as admitted by US leaders, they put Yemen on the list of target countries after Afghanistan and Iraq,” he said.Sayyed al-Houthi added that the strategic position of Yemen and its resources prompted the US to target the country, noting that “the US invasion of our country is …. full-fledged and if our nation abdicates its responsibility to counter this conspiracy, it means that it has surrendered.”The Ansarullah leader also noted that the US came to Yemen under the pretext of training the Yemeni Army troops and then it started building bases to increase its dominance over the country.The head of Yemeni resistance also slammed the Zionist entity and the West for propagating Takfiri terrorism with the aim of gaining control in the region.He said “Takfiri groups are operating in parallel with a US-led Western scheme to deceive nations under the guise of fighting terrorism.”“Takfiris are created to help achieve the US hegemonic goals and they operate according to American goals,” he added.Pointing to the crimes committed by the al-Qaeda Takfiri terrorist group in different countries, including Syria, Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq, the Ansarullah leader said only the ‘Israeli’ regime has been immune to their attacks, arguing that the Takfiris have been operating according to the wishes of the Zionist entity’s leadership.