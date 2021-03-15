0
Monday 15 March 2021 - 10:35

Bolivian Ex-Interim President Receives Four Months Preventive Custody

Anez confirmed the judge's order in her Twitter account, tweeting that she is awaiting trial for a "coup that never happened", Sputnik reported.

"In a move we denounced, the MAS decides and the judicial system obeys: they send me to four months in detention to await the trial for a "coup" that never happened", Anez tweeted.

"From here I call on Bolivia to have faith and hope. One day, together, we will build a better Bolivia," she added.

​Anez was arrested as part of an investigation into the 2019 events in Bolivia that saw Morales, forced to resign, after facing mass demonstrations over allegations of election fraud.

The prosecution now considers the events of autumn 2019 a coup.

Earlier on Saturday, the Anez, who took power in November 2019, was arrested after police reportedly found her hiding in a "box" under the bed.
